Here are five ideas taken with a grain of salt from the automotive industry

Preferences when starting the search for a new car they are very diverse. For some, the design and size of the dashboard screen will prevail. For others, reliability and fuel consumption will be more relevant, but there are also many customers who pay attention to features aimed at comfort and safety today. As they say, there is always a tear for an unstitched.

Car manufacturers have developed a host of useful technologies over the years, but they have also offered features that seemed ridiculous in the past. Some of them still feel out of place today, but others have become usable functions. Here are five of the most peculiar inventions that you can find in the models of the past and that, surely, it is difficult that they will be integrated again in any car of new invoice, or at least we do not have it.

Vinyl record player

Most modern cars have the ability to link our smartphones through the Bluetooth and own Internet, covering any musical entertainment need on the road. But this technology is still new. The CD players were still the norm a decade ago, while cassette players They were sold from the 1960s until well into the 2000s. But before the cassette was invented in 1963, radio was the only music provider on board.

However, in the 50s, Chrysler had the crazy idea of ​​creating a vinyl player for your vehicles. It was developed by the inventor, physicist and engineer Peter goldmark in his years at CBS, and was available on various Chrysler, Plymouth, Dodge, DeSoto and Imperial models as an option. Call “Highway Hi-Fi”, it was a bit different from the usual turntable. It played at half the speed of a normal disc on discs with twice the number of slots, increasing the storage capacity from 45 minutes to around two hours.

Drivers were no longer at the mercy of radio DJs, they could listen to their own music on the go. It was unbelievable. However, the high cost of Highway Hi-Fi, limited titles to choose from, and reliability issues, they put an end to vinyl on the car in less than two years. RCA, another popular brand at the time, made its own player soon after, but it was only offered for a year to the various car manufacturers who wanted to build it. The cassette made an appearance, and the rest is history.

Ice making machine

Some luxury cars, like Rolls-Royce, Bentley or Mercedes Benz, they come with small coolers in case you need to celebrate your latest shopping adventure. You won’t see this feature on a non-premium vehicle now, but Toyota did it in the 1980s when they installed one. ice machine in a van. Depending on where you live, you may know her as MasterAce, Cruiser, Tarago Or simply, Go. Unknown to many, it is the predecessor to the somewhat more popular Previa and Sienna.

This van had a somewhat peculiar design, was rear-wheel drive and had a four-cylinder engine mounted under the seats. If you needed to fix something, just lift the driver’s seat to access the engine compartment. It was also quite compact, at just 4,318mm in length. This thing didn’t need an ice machine to stand out, but Toyota decided that could be an advantage over the competition and offered a shoebox size fridge as an option.

Placed on the center console just in front of the gear stick, it was cooled with the coolant from the air conditioning and came with spill-proof trays. Since the ice machine was not offered for a long time, it is safe to say that not exactly popular with customers. But it was a ridiculous feature to have in a family and work mode of transportation in an era when vehicle coolers were restricted to enormously long and expensive limousines only.

Granite Decorative Moldings

There was a time when the interior of a car was basically plastic, vinyl, and chrome. Along with the need to create more elegant and welcoming interiors, some manufacturers introduced wooden moldings. In general, it was associated with more comfort-oriented vehicles, as sports cars tended to include decorative moldings of aluminum and, to a lesser extent, of carbon fiber. But at some point Mercedes Benz decided to go big and add a finishing option of granite for decorative trim.

And no, that’s not a fancy name for a grayish-colored plastic. It is a rock. If you are strict with the definitions, it is a coarse-grained igneous rock composed mainly of quartz, alkali feldspar, and plagioclase. Mercedes-Benz offered granite trim on several models in the 2000s and 2010s, most notably the SL and Maybach. It was part of the program Designo of the company and it cost more than 2,500 euros 10 years ago. Sure, it looks cool, but the very idea of ​​having rocks in the car is ridiculous.

A scooter on board

If you like to travel, motorhomes are a great way to do it. You can sleep anywhere with enough space to park your motorized trailer, and you can use a bike to explore the city without having to worry about narrow streets and parking availability. Sling He took this idea and narrowed it down to a small urbanite equipped with a scooter in the trunk. We refer to the Motocompo, a really small motorcycle measuring just 1,185mm long, 535mm wide and 910mm.

Designed with a folding handlebar, seat and footrest, the Motocompo could convert into a box-shaped package in a couple of minutes and was small enough to fit in the trunk of a car. Honda City. The latter was also quite small, at just 3,420mm in length; definitely not the type of vehicle you would expect to carry a bike. 53,000 Motocompo units would be manufactured from 1981 to 1983, all of them with a 49cc two-stroke engine with a power of 2.5 hp to move 42 kilos.

Although not particularly popular in its day, it has gained a cult following in Japan, and Honda City equipped with a Motocompo have since been imported. outside his homeland. However, the most ridiculous thing about this ridiculous feature of the car is how ridiculous one looks driving it. Too ridiculous in one sentence? Perhaps. A server, however, would be extremely happy to be able to lay the glove on one of these specimens so that everyone can laugh at my expense.

Healing crystals

With social media, we are now inundated with unscientific wellness solutions promoted by public figures, but this industry is far from new. In the 1980s, a renowned Australian racing driver placed healing crystals and magnets stating that they improved performance and handling by “aligning the molecules.” This idea belonged to Peter brock, arguably Australia’s most iconic racing driver thanks to three National Touring Car Championship titles and a nine-time Bathurst 1000 winner.

Having run with models of Holden (Chevrolet / Opel) almost exclusively throughout the 1970s, Brock developed a special relationship with the local manufacturer. Brock, who was initially part of the Holden Dealer Team, eventually partnered with the brand to launch limited-edition, high-performance versions of the Commodore, at that time the most popular saloon in the Antipodes. While Holden and his racing team were doing well financially, the racing driver had to contend with various health issues.

Tired of feeling ill, Brock contacted a local chiropractor who recommended a new lifestyle: combining vegan food and the use of crystals, due to their supposed healing power. Brock got so excited that he began to apply the “powers” of these crystals to everything he came into contact with, including racing cars. In 1986, the company discovered that Brock had been putting crystals on its models with the defense that they were intended to “align” the molecules of the vehicles themselves.

And not only did he insist that race cars continue to use them, he also tried to convince Holden and General Motors to put them in every road car. That didn’t happen, but Brock made the executive decision to add the device to the sedan. HDT Director as an option of 480 Australian dollars of the time (about 830 euros today) directly at the dealerships. Fearing the consequences of being associated with pseudoscience, Holden decided to end his association with Brock immediately.

Source: Autoevolution