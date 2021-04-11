Hercules de Alicante B beats Acero by the minimum (1-0)

04/11/2021 at 9:33 PM CEST

Victory for him Hercules B, who won 1-0 against Steel during their confrontation in the Second Phase of the Third Division. The Hercules of Alicante B arrived with the intention of reaping a new victory after achieving a 0-1 victory against the Paternal. For his part, the Steel came from beating 1-0 at home at Villajoyosa in the last game held. After the marker, the Herculaneum set is first, while the Steel he is third after the end of the match.

The first part of the match started in a favorable way for him Hercules of Alicante B, who took the opportunity to open the scoring through a goal of Bay Mben In minute 14. With this result the first part of the match concluded.

Neither team was lucky to score in the second half and therefore regulation time ended with the score 1-0.

The technician of the Hercules B, Antonio Moreno, gave entry to the field to Denis, Velazquez, Pablo and Alexander sanchez replacing Miki, Eboko, Bay Mben Y Victor Julia, while on the part of the Steel, Santiago Martinez replaced Lander Y Hugo for Diego Casero Y Guillen.

The referee showed two yellow cards to the Hercules B (Victor Julia Y Velazquez), while the visiting team did not see any.

With this result, the Hercules B he gets 24 points and the Steel with 23 points.

The next commitment of the Second Phase of Third Division for the Hercules of Alicante B is against him Torrent, Meanwhile he Steel will face the Sports crevillente.

Data sheetHercules of Alicante B:Jesús López, Josué Samper, Palmera, Miki (Denis, min.59), Maffeo, Víctor Julia (Alejandro Sanchez, min.84), Poveda, Eboko (Velazquez, min.72), Bayo Mben (Pablo, min.84) , Nicolás Ortiz and MendesSteel:Bellmunt, Javi Boix, Álvarez, Peke, Pablo Sánchez, Ximo Navarro, Guillén (Hugo, min.84), Juanca, Daniel Selma, Loza and Diego Casero (Lander, min.64)Stadium:–Goals:Bayo Mben (1-0, min. 14)