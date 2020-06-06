Share

Legendary Olympian Hercules could be very close to appearing in a movie from the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

This is not the first time we have heard Hercules Mentioned in connection with a project from the biggest film superhero franchise, but a new rumor claims he’s ready to make his debut in Marvel Cinematic Universe, in the near future. Until recently, its name was related to the movie of the Eternals, but it seems that now everything points to that we will see it in some television series on the streaming platform Disney +.

What is clear is that the Marvel Cinematic Universe needs new faces that add interest to movies or series. Since after Avengers: EndgameEverything that is going to be released seems to be a little more of the same. Except Shang-Chi and The Eternals, the rest are sequels and even Thor will have his fourth movie. Since it looks like they won’t introduce the Fantastic Four or X-Men for now, using the Olympians like Hercules would generate a lot of interest.

What do we know about this character?

Created by Stan Lee and Jack Kirby, he appeared in the Marvel comics in 1965. Hercules He has been part of the Avengers and has a rivalry / friendship with Thor. Among his powers are super strength, endurance, agility, speed, immortality, he is immune to earthly diseases and magic. He is the son of Zeus and his abilities make him able to rival any hero of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

His history in Marvel is very extensive, but his participation in Civil War where he killed the Thor clone stands out, since Hercules considered him unworthy and had no qualms about destroying him with his weapon. Being immortal could fit any movie in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but it would be amazing to see him as a participant in the Shang-Chi martial arts tournament or The Falcon and the Winter Soldier series. Hopefully they will soon confirm their participation in the saga.

