Hercules becomes strong at home and beats Lleida Esportiu (3-1)

05/20/2021 at 12:28 AM CEST

The Hercules won 3-1 against Lleida during the match held this Wednesday in the Jose Rico Perez. The Hercules He approached the match with the intention of recovering his score in the classification after losing the last game against the Cornellà by a score of 1-2. On the visitors’ side, the Lleida Esportiu won their last match in the tournament away 0-1 against the At. I raised. With this defeat, the ilerdense team was placed in fourth position after the end of the match, while the Hercules is third.

The match started in a favorable way for the local team, who released the light thanks to a goal Good house in the 30th minute. Hercules, which increased differences putting the 2-0 through a goal of Sanchez in the 39th minute. After this, the first period ended with a score of 2-0.

In the second half the Alicante team scored a goal, which increased its scoring account with respect to its opponent with a new goal of Sanchez, thus achieving a double at 60 minutes. He cut distances the Lleida Esportiu with a goal from Fernando Cano at 67 minutes, ending the duel with a score of 3-1 on the scoreboard.

Both coaches made moves on the benches. The coach of the Hercules gave entrance to Tano Bonnin, Sidoel, Diego Benito, Jon erice Y Pastorini for Moses, Ruiz, Manu Garrido, Moyita Y Good house, Meanwhile he Lleida gave entrance to Alpha Bagayoko, Albert torras, Aguilar Y Pere Pons for Raul, Pladevall, Jose Ruiz Y Quim Araujo.

The referee sanctioned four players with a yellow card. He showed two yellow cards to Ruiz Y Abde, of Hercules and two to Jose Ruiz Y Abraham of Lleida.

With this result, the Hercules and the Lleida they remain tied at 34 points in the Second Phase of Second B.

The teams will continue to play their following matches in the Second Phase of Second B: the Lleida Esportiu will try to return to the path of victory in his next duel against La Nucía in his fiefdom, while the Hercules will play against him Llagostera out of home.

Data sheetHercules:Falcón, Ruiz (Sidoel, min.64), Moisés (Tano Bonnín, min.46), Romain Correia, Álex Martínez, Armando Ortiz, Moyita (Jon Erice, min.74), Sánchez, Abde, Manu Garrido (Diego Benito, min.64) and Buenacasa (Pastorini, min.78)Lleida Esportiu:Pau Torres, José Ruiz (Aguilar, min.73), Simic, Raúl (Alpha Bagayoko, min.46), Fernando Cano, Eneko Jauregi, Yasser, Quim Araujo (Pere Pons, min.82), Abraham, Nico Van Rijn and Pladevall (Albert Torras, min.46)Stadium:Jose Rico PerezGoals:Buenacasa (1-0, min. 30), Sánchez (2-0, min. 39), Sánchez (3-0, min. 60) and Fernando Cano (3-1, min. 67)