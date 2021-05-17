“Hercai: Love and revenge” premieres in June: Where?

Telemundo Announce the official premiere date of “Hercai: Amor y Venganza” on Telemundo.

Telemundo announced the premiere of the hit Turkish series, “Hercai: Amor y Venganza” for Tuesday, June 22 at 9:00 PM ET.

Starring Ebru Şahin and Akin Akinözü, the acclaimed drama that has captivated audiences worldwide is coming to America this summer to win over viewers with a story full of romance, twists and turns and undiscovered cultural traditions.

“Hercai: Love and Vengeance”, takes place in the ancient city of Midyat, in the province of Mardin in Turkey, and tells the story of Reyyan Sadoglu (Şahin) and Miran Aslanbey (Akinözü); an impossible love that was born out of revenge and betrayal.

Hercai: Love and revenge | Official trailer | Telemundo Official video of Telemundo. A new Turkish series is coming to Telemundo on Tuesday June 22 at 9 PM/8C.

The plot of the hit television series unfolds as Miran carries out his plan of revenge to honor the death of his parents, an act of anger instilled by his grandmother, who makes him believe that his parents were murdered by the father. by Reyyan.

Telemundo’s new dramatic bet features a cast made up of Turkish personalities such as Ayda Aksel, Macit Sonkan, Serhat Tutumluer, Ilay Erkök, Serdar Özer, Ahmet Tansu Taşanlar, Gülçin Santırcıoğlu, Oya Unustasi and Gülçin Hatihan.

“Hercai: Love and Revenge” is an adaptation of the book “Hercai”, written by Sümeyye Koç, produced by Mia Yapim and distributed by ATV, the television network that originally broadcast the series in 2019 in Turkey.

Telemundo once again bets on Turkish melodramas after ending the successful broadcast of the telenovela “Cennet” in August 2020.

“Hercai: Amor y Venganza” hits Telemundo screens to replace the television series “La fortuna de Loli” that currently airs Monday through Friday at 9:00 PM, Eastern Time.

Everything you need to know about the premiere of “Hercai: Amor y venganza” on Telemundo

PREMIERE DAY: Tuesday, June 22, 2021

TIME OF TRANSMISSION: 9:00 PM, Eastern Time.

TRANSMISSION CHANNEL: Telemundo, check your local programming guide.

FREQUENCY OF TRANSMISSION: Monday through Friday at 9:00 PM Eastern Time.

LEADING PLAYERS: Successful Turkish stars Ebru Şahin and Akin Akinözü.

WHAT THE STORY IS FOCUSED ON: “Hercai: Love and Vengeance” tells the story of Reyyan Sadoglu (Şahin) and Miran Aslanbey (Akinözü), a couple who must overcome their insatiable desire for revenge and betrayal.

CAST: Ayda Aksel, Macit Sonkan, Serhat Tutumluer, Ilay Erkök, Serdar Özer, Ahmet Tansu Taşanlar, Gülçin Santırcıoğlu, Oya Unustasi, Gülçin Hatihan, among other great actors.

CURIOUS FACT: The series hits the screens of Telemundo after the successful broadcast of “Cennet,” one of the most watched Turkish melodramas on the Spanish-language television network.

“Hercai: Love and Revenge” was broadcast over three successful seasons in Turkey, the last episode was broadcast in mid-April.

PRODUCTION: The series was produced by Mia Yapim, a successful Turkish production house that was founded in 2005 and specializes in audiovisual productions for film and television.