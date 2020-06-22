‘Hercai’, in Nova

For another week, Nova manages to make his Turkish fiction stand out in the prime time slot. The series ‘Hercai’ stands out with a 4% average share and 573,000 viewers on average and stands out in the Atresmedia theme along with the series ‘Doctor in the Alps’, another of the chain’s greatest hits, which with 3.5% and 392,000 viewers, becomes one of the most viewed broadcasts of the day among DTT themes. Parallel, Thirteen leads with « The Merry Divorced », which scores 5.6% and 652,000 viewers on its desktop strip, while it also stands out with « Centauros del desert » (3.7%) in prime time and « Chisum » (4.4%) at the end of the afternoon.