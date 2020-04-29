Saint-Etienne mourns its legend. Bernard Caïazzo and Roland Romeyer reacted to the death of Robert Herbin, legendary player and coach involved in winning 15 of the 17 Greens titles. Roland Romeyer, Chairman of the Management Board, expressed his “immense sorrow”.

“He convinced us that the impossible in football does not exist”

“I can’t stop thinking about all that he has brought to us, the Stéphanois,” he continues. He convinced us that the impossible in football did not exist. This is how ASSE has overthrew the biggest clubs in Europe in the 70s. His greatest feat was to unite a city and a whole country behind a team. In 1976, the year of the fabulous epic, France was Green. incredible charisma and strength. It felt like nothing could destabilize him. “

“He was also a great manager who, along with Roger Rocher and Pierre Garonnaire, allowed ASSE to be a pioneer in many fields: supervision of opponents, video analysis, air travel, adds Romeyer. the most beautiful list of French football. Robert Herbin is the greatest of our club coaches. In 2013, when we celebrated 80 years of ASSE, we appointed him ambassador for life but this symbolic title was not still not strong enough to tell his immense contribution to the history of the Greens. ”

“France was able to conquer a place as a great football nation thanks to men like Robert Herbin”

Bernard Caïazzo, chairman of the supervisory board, testifies to his “immense sadness”. “The Green People are in mourning but it is all those who love French football who must feel immense sorrow today, he writes. We will forever remember a great international player but even more of a coach exceptional who knew how to give back his pride to our football at a time when we were at the bottom of the wave. If France was able to conquer a place of great football nation, it is thanks to men like Robert Herbin who were the pioneers of an unexpected renewal at the time. (…) Peace to your soul, Robby. Forever Green is a color that belongs to you. ”

ASSE coach Claude Puel also paid tribute to the green legend by immortalizing it as a source of inspiration. “Robert Herbin was part of the heritage of AS Saint-Etienne, he is now a legend, he writes. He is the coach, one of the major elements in the history of the Greens and his fame. I did not have the privilege to meet him, to exchange with him and to show him all my respect. I deeply regret it. Robert Herbin is a living memory, present in the hearts of the Greens, everywhere in France. “opened up to football, I was born in the Pays de l’Ovalie, a kid following the green epic and vibrating like everyone in the exploits of its actors. Last night, the Green People lost an emblematic member of their family. offer my sincere condolences. “

Christophe Galtier, one of his predecessors on the bench (2009-2017), also reacted. “Mr. Herbin, thank you for all these magical evenings that you made us live in front of our televisions,” he wrote. “I will not forget our discussions over coffee during these nine years spent at ASSE? Who “Is that the strongest? Obviously it was you! My condolences to your family. Rest in peace.”

Gaël Perdriau, mayor of Saint-Etienne and president of Saint-Etienne Métropole, also paid tribute to the “Sphinx”. “It is with sadness that I learned of the death of the legendary ASSE coach, Robert Herbin, he wrote. He made known to ASSE and Saint-Etienne, with President Roger Rocher, the finest hours in the history of our club. Robert Herbin, nicknamed the sphinx for his impassive side, especially on his bench at Geoffroy-Guichard, was nonetheless a passionate man, with a well-asserted character because knew what he wanted, sure of his convictions, incredible builder, true leader of men, not looking for excitement, but efficiency. He was quite simply like Saint-Etienne. “

He lists his fabulous track record and this European epic in 1976 ended cruelly by a defeat against Bayern Munich (1-0) at Hampden Park in Glasgow and its famous square posts. “We are still talking about it, he stresses. We will be talking about it for a very long time with this touch of envy, nostalgia and pride that makes Saint-Etienne and ASSE always special in the world football and in the hearts of football lovers. I measure it when I travel as mayor of Saint-Etienne. “