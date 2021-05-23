Herbert Diess (Volkswagen Group) rules out hydrogen cars as a solution

There is no quorum on the feasibility of hydrogen as a substitute for fossil fuels in automobiles. Among the manufacturers that do not believe in it, is Volkswagen. Its CEO, Herbert Diess, sent a message to high-level German politicians.

Two technologies compete for the replacement of fossil fuels, the electricity stored in batteries, and the electricity stored in hydrogen pressure. In both cases, it is clear that the motors are going to be powered by electricity, the nuance is at its origin.

In battery-powered vehicles, the energy input is external, they have to be plugged into a power outlet or captured in some other way (induction, pantograph …), since regenerative braking only stretches the autonomy a little, but it is not enough for a full recharge.

On the other hand, vehicles that use hydrogen carry out a chemical transformation on board to obtain electricity. If we compare one process and another, from the “well” to the wheel, batteries always make better use of energy. In other words, the environmental impact is a priori less.

Last Tuesday Herbert Diess issued this message with a clear intention, he had labeled German politicians who may end up in the German Chancellery, that is, replacing Angela Merkel. Therefore, these are people who will have considerable decision-making power both in Germany and in the European Union.

‘It has been shown that the hydrogen car is NOT the solution to climate change. Electrification has already been established in vehicles. Sterile debates are a waste of time. Listen to science! ”Said the German executive. To his tweet he attached a piece of information from Handesblatt, which in turn cites a study by the Potsdam Institute for Climate Change Research (PIK).

According to the research carried out by the PIK, the massive adoption of hydrogen in passenger vehicles will not only not alleviate the impact on carbon emissions: the remedy will be worse than the disease. To reach this conclusion they relied on the European energy mix, in which there are emissions linked to electricity production. And to fill batteries requires less electricity.

Hydrogen is even suitable for adapted heat engines, an even more inefficient solution, but one that at least reduces toxic emissions (only water vapor and traces of oil)

Right now, and with a few years to go, the PIK researchers concluded that hydrogen (and derivatives) is inefficient, that the materials required for fuel cells are scarce and expensive, and that public and private resources are better spent on battery-powered vehicles.

And that is true with current technology, current electricity production, and the certainties we have in the short term. Few manufacturers are strongly committed to hydrogen -without neglecting batteries, obviously-, among which we can mention Toyota, BMW, Hyundai, Stellantis, and at a level of caution, Renault. The rest believe fundamentally in battery-powered vehicles.

At the Volkswagen Group it seems clear where the future is going: batteries. These still have quite a bit of room for better: energy density, capacity, allowable charge and discharge rate, etc. Hydrogen can be more interesting for other means of transport, see trucks and buses, trains, airplanes, and even ships. Another thing is cars or motorcycles.

Renault already offers commercial hydrogen vehicles, based on their electric versions

While it is true that hydrogen is not THE solution, it is A solution complementary to electricity and should not be discarded either. Of course, if the public sector does not support hydrogen, it will take much longer to take off, and it already accumulates a delay of about 20 years in its massive implementation.

Very few individuals in the world drive their own hydrogen vehicle, practically all are from companies. When we are not talking about prototypes, we are talking about very low production models, limited to a geographical area where they can refuel, and always with prices that would scare a normal customer.

Instead, Diess is right in the sense that electromobility is already a reality, that vehicles are greatly improving their characteristics, are increasingly suitable for the general public, and that internal combustion has a date for its disappearance. Little new heat engine we will see from 2050.