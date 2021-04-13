Herbert Diess may have replaced Elon Musk as CEO of Tesla

Thinking about Tesla today without Elon Musk driving is almost impossible. However, Tesla’s own CEO would have offered his position to Herbert Diess, today at the head of the Volkswagen Group.

According to an investigation by the German edition of Business Insider, Musk’s attempt to hire Diess happened in 2015. By then, the Austrian had just left a senior executive position in BMW, a company in which he had worked for more than 15 years.

The report even assures that Herbert diess he had in his hands the contract to join the electric car manufacturer. He only needed his signature to become CEO of Tesla.

“Diess had an employment contract with the Americans that was ready to be signed. Therefore, Elon Musk wanted to give him the management of Tesla. A spectacular process that, until now, Diess made known to very few people at Volkswagen “, they indicated.

What this story does not make clear is why Herbert Diess didn’t take over as CEO of Tesla to replace Elon Musk. Despite rejecting the proposal and opting to join the Volkswagen Group in July 2015, the manager always maintained a cordial relationship with his Tesla counterpart. Even Diess would have personally invested in the North American company.

Diess has used Tesla as an example for Volkswagen to follow

Herbert Diess and Elon Musk

While he did not become the CEO of Tesla despite Elon Musk’s request, Herbert Diess has appreciated the efforts of the American electric car manufacturer. In fact, it has promoted it as an example for the Volkswagen Group to follow in accelerating the process of ‘electrification’ of its vehicles.

According to Electrek, and at the request of Diess, Volkswagen implemented a program that internally it was known as ‘the plan to catch up with Tesla’. The objective of it was to close the gap in the software gap between the German automaker and its North American counterpart.

The million dollar question: Why didn’t Elon Musk want to continue as CEO of Tesla?

The story of Elon musk Y Tesla it has borders of all kinds. While Musk has served as CEO since October 2008, the company has changed a lot since joining Tesla Motors in 2003. when it was just a “small” startup.

In an episode of the Third Row Tesla podcast from January 2020, it was Musk himself who claimed: “I really didn’t want to be the CEO of Tesla”. However, he acknowledged that in the early days of the company there was “a lot of drama” about who should fill the CEO role.

According to Musk, They asked him to be the one to choose the first CEO of the electric car manufacturer.. And his decision was to lean towards Martin Eberhard. However, drawbacks during the development of the Tesla Roadster They led to Eberhard’s departure from the company, and a parade of CEOs until Musk finally took over.

It is worth saying, anyway, that Elon Musk’s version of how he became CEO of Tesla is disputed by Eberhard himself, and also by Ian Wright, another of the company’s co-founders.

Beyond all, Elon Musk remains Tesla’s CEO after nearly 13 years in office. The story could be different if Herbert Diess had signed the contract he had in his hands in 2015.

