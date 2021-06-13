Herbert and Mahut, the most beautiful and exciting moment seen on a tennis court in a long time

The victory of Nicolas Mahut and Pierre-Hugues Herbert before his audience in Roland Garros 2021After all that has happened with the pandemic and with the feeling that French tennis is in a bad time, it has been a balm for the country that turned with this consolidated couple. They went through great difficulties throughout the event and found in the fans a powerful argument to escape unscathed. That is why they could not help but get excited when the national anthem, La Marseillaise, was sung loudly by all the attendees. They acknowledged in their statements that it had been a very special title and that they will now seek Olympic success.

