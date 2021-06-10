Herbert and Mahut star in an incredible comeback to sneak into the final

The French couple formed by Pierre-Hugues Herbert and Nicolas Mahut made an epic comeback over Juan Sebastián Cabal and Robert Farah in a tough battle to sneak into the doubles final of Roland Garros 2021. After a first set that fell to the side of the Colombians in the tie break and a second set in which they had two match points, the French managed to overcome that situation to end up taking the second set in the tie break. Everything was decided in the third, where a break for Herbert and Mahut in the first game was enough to ensure their service and get into the final. The French will meet the Kazakhs Andrey Golubev and Alexander Bublik.