Herbalife Gran Canaria surpasses Joventut in game and ambition

04/11/2021 at 11:45 PM CEST

Sport.es

Herbalife Gran Canaria was more ambitious than Joventut de Badalona from the initial jump and took an undeniable triumph (84-103) from the Palau Olímpic that gets him into the fight to be in the playoffs.

JOV

G.CANARIA

Joventut, 84

(17 + 17 + 34 + 16): Bassas (8), Ribas (4), Parra (16), Brodziansky (11), Birgander (6) -starting team-, Dimitrijevic (13), Dawson (-), Morgan (3), Ventura (4) and Tomic (19).

Gran Canaria, 103

(29 + 26 + 17 + 31): Slaughter (-), Dimsa (17), Okoye (14), Costello (12), Balcerowski (13) -starting team-, Kilpatrick (20), Albicy (7), Beirán (8) and Stevic (12).

Referees:

Perea, Martínez and Fernández. They eliminated Pau Ribas for five personal fouls (min. 37).

Incidents:

match corresponding to matchday 30 of the Endesa League played without an audience at the Palau Olímpic de Badalona. A minute of silence was observed by the former player, among others, of the Joventut de Badalona Miguel López Abril and by former president of the Catalan Basketball Federation Enric Piquet

The green and black disappointed the day that they had everything in their favor to take a big step to be in the playoffs for the title before a week in which they will meet Hereda San Pablo Burgos and Real Madrid.

The Gran Canaria offered an exhibition in the first half and, despite having played 48 before in the Eurocup, they took flight in the last hand of the hand of Sean Kilpatrick (20 points) after Penya got to three (65- 68) in the third quarter after losing 23 at the beginning of it (34-57).

Bad green-black start

Joventut left unjustifiably asleep to the game and Herbalife Gran Canaria put the turbo to get ten points up (6-16, min. 6) with an unstoppable Tomas Dimsa from long distance.

Carles Duran moved the bench but the defense continued without appearing and the Gran Canaria team extended their lead to fifteen points (10-25. Min. 8).

The people of Gran Canaria continued in a state of grace in the second quarter to go up to 21 points ahead (23-44, min. 16). Tomic and Parra were the only ones who added for Penya but with that he did not give the Badaloneses to avoid going to rest nineteen down (34-55) in one of the worst first parts of the season.

Green-black reaction

The locals reacted in a third quarter in which they scored the same points as in the first two. Dimsa put Herbalife Gran Canaria on their maximum difference (34-57, min. 21) and at that moment appeared the best Joventut starting from the long-awaited defense.

The Verdinegos, with Brodziansky playing his best minutes, left the difference in three points (65-68, min. 30) but the thing did not happen from there. Stevic and Kilpatrick added to give the team oxygen (66-72).

The two players were in charge in the last quarter of leading the Gran Canaria reaction together with Albicy. The three bench players pulled the game and a 9-20 partial ended up sinking Joventut with 77-93 with just over three minutes to go