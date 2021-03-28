Herbalife Gran Canaria manages to defeat TD Systems Baskonia (78-99)

03/28/2021 at 7:21 PM CEST

The Herbalife Gran Canaria managed to prevail over TD Systems Baskonia away from home 78-99 after the 28th day of the ACB League. The locals come from getting the victory at home against the RETAbet Bilbao Basket by 72-85, while the visitors also got the victory at home against the Acunsa Gipuzkoa Basket 90-81, completing a four-game winning streak in their last five games. With this result, the Herbalife Gran Canaria stands in eleventh place and accumulates 11 victories in 26 games played, while the TD Systems Baskonia remains in third position with 20 victories in 27 games played.

The first quarter had alternations on the scoreboard, in fact, the visitors achieved a 13-2 run during the quarter, although in the end the visiting team ended up distancing themselves and concluded with a result of 18-24. Later, during the second quarter the players of the Herbalife Gran Canaria they distanced themselves in the electronic, in fact, they got another partial 10-2 and got to be winning by 12 points (29-41) during the quarter, which ended with a partial result of 18-23. After this, the teams reached the break with a 36-47 score.

In the third quarter the Herbalife Gran Canaria managed to distance itself again in the light, in fact, the team achieved a partial in this quarter of 11-2 and marked the maximum difference (19 points) at the end of the quarter until concluding with a partial result of 20-28 and 56-75 of total. Finally, during the last quarter the visiting team managed to distance itself again in the electronic, in fact, they got a partial during this quarter of 11-2 and came to win by 28 points (60-88) and the fourth ended with a partial result of 22-24. After all this, the duel ended with a score of 78-99 for the Herbalife Gran Canaria.

Along with all this, the players who stood out the most from the Herbalife Gran Canaria They were Andrew Albicy and Sean Kilpatrick, who got 24 points and six assists and 20 points, one assist and two rebounds respectively. For their part, the local team stood out Pierria henry and Tadas sedekerskis, with 18 points, four assists and one rebound and 11 points, two assists and eight rebounds respectively.

After winning this match, the next match of the Herbalife Gran Canaria it will be against him Casademont Zaragoza in it Gran Canaria Arena. For its part, the next meeting of the TD Systems Baskonia it will be against him MoraBanc Andorra in it Poliesportiu d’Andorra.