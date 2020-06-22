I find the experience lived in the final phase ACB between two teams that aspire to the maximum in the competition. San Pablo Burgos He did not accuse the hangover of the success of beating Real Madrid, fighting to the end and forcing an extension, but errors from the free-throw line condemned him before a Herbalife Gran Canaria very concentrated. The final result was 91-87 in favor of the Canaries, with Bourossi and Cook as great banners of their offensive. With this victory, there could be a quadruple draw at the end of the day, in the event that the meringues beat Valencia Basket. Emotion in abundance assured to the end.

