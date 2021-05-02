Herbalife Gran Canaria defeats UCAM Murcia (91-81)

05/02/2021 at 10:22 PM CEST

The Herbalife Gran Canaria won 91-81 at UCAM Murcia during the thirty-fifth clash of the ACB League that took place this Sunday in the Gran Canaria Arena. With this result, the Herbalife Gran Canaria is in ninth place and accumulates 15 victories in 32 games played, while the UCAM Murcia it remains in twelfth position with 13 victories in 32 games played.

During the first quarter the Herbalife Gran Canaria He was the main protagonist, increased the difference to a maximum of six points (8-2) and finished with a 20-16. After this, the second quarter was characterized by different changes of leader on the scoreboard until ending with a partial result of 17-18. After this, the rivals accumulated a total of 37-34 points before the break.

In the third quarter the local team managed to distance themselves on the scoreboard, in fact, the team achieved a partial during this quarter of 10-2 and had a maximum difference of nine points (60-51) and concluded with a partial result of 22- 18 and a total of 59-52. Finally, during the last quarter the Herbalife Gran Canaria he managed to distance himself again in the light, came to win by 13 points (82-69), and the quarter ended with a partial result of 32-29. After all this, the match ended with a final result of 91-81 in favor of the local team.

During the match, they highlighted Anthony Darrell Slaughter Y Matt costello for his contributions to the team, after getting 21 points, six assists and two rebounds and 15 points, one assist and 11 rebounds respectively. For their part, the visiting team stood out James Webb III Y Tomas Bellas, with 18 points, two assists and seven rebounds and 17 points, two assists and two rebounds respectively.

After winning this match, the next match of the Herbalife Gran Canaria it will be against him MoraBanc Andorra in the Poliesportiu d’Andorra. For his part, UCAM Murcia will be measured with the Unicaja in the Murcia Sports Palace.