Herbalife Gran Canaria defeats Casademont Zaragoza 84-76

04/03/2021 at 11:20 PM CEST

The Herbalife Gran Canaria took the victory at home against Casademont Zaragoza 84-76 during the twenty-ninth day of the ACB League. With this result, the Herbalife Gran Canaria stands in eleventh place and accumulates 12 victories in 27 games played, while the Casademont Zaragoza he remains in twelfth position with 10 victories in 27 games played.

During the first quarter there were alternations in the light, in fact, the locals achieved a partial 12-2 during the quarter until finishing with a result of 19-16. Later, the second quarter also had alternations on the scoreboard and the quarter ended with a partial result of 22-24. After this, the players accumulated a total of 41-40 points before the break.

In the course of the third quarter, the local team widened its difference, reaching a difference of 10 points (60-50) until it ended with a partial result of 21-19 and a 62-59 overall result. Finally, during the last quarter the local team players increased their difference again, reached a difference of 10 points (77-67) and the quarter ended with a partial result of 22-17. After all this, the match ended with a final result of 84-76 for the Herbalife Gran Canaria.

Along with all this the players of the Herbalife Gran Canaria that stood out the most in the confrontation were Matt costello and Stanley okoye, who got 11 points, one assist and seven rebounds and 13 points and one rebound respectively. For its part, the visiting team stood out Dylan ennis and Nicolas Brussino for his interventions during the game, with 18 points, two assists and 10 rebounds and 15 points and four rebounds respectively.

After winning this match, in the next match the Herbalife Gran Canaria will measure his strength with him Joventut in it Badalona Municipal Sports Palace, while in the next meeting, the Casademont Zaragoza will be measured with the Valencia Basket in it Principe Felipe Arena.