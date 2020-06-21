Second match of the day in Group B of the post-coronavirus CBA League. After the surprising defeat of Real Madrid against San Pablo Burgos, the Herbalife Gran Canaria has not given any option to a Morabanc Andorra who, going almost 22 points down, almost got a spectacular comeback in the third quarter, but that has deflated immediately and ended up falling by 88-104.

The most prominent man of the meeting was Omar Cook. who has excelled over the rest of the players, achieving 21 points, 10 assists, 3 recoveries and 30 valuation. Ioannis Bourousis has exercised as a second sword, with 19 points and 23 valuation starting from the bench. In Morabanc the best has been Jeremy Senglin with 13 points and 3 assists.