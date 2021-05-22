Her worst trips, Celia Lora tells of disappointments around the world | INSTAGRAM

If you already know the beautiful model Y Mexican driver, Celia Lora, surely you know that lately she has been undertaking and starting with her channel of Youtube, where you can see the videos in which you can spend some fun moments with her.

This time we will address the last one that went up your channel official YouTube, in which she tells us about her worst experiences in the world, since she is a very curious and desirous woman who has dedicated her life to turning the world over. globe visiting the places more iconic.

That’s right, the young woman has had the opportunity to travel to many parts of the world Always looking for those places that are unmissable and that normally everyone would like to know, however, he expressed that many times things are not as they are sold to you.

You may also be interested: Intense in a swimsuit, Celia Lora shows off her most hidden tattoo and more

And it is that he has had quite unpleasant experiences in some of the places he has visited, starting with Romania on some beaches where when he entered the sea he began to feel a few small pinches on his skin.

It turns out that on that specific beach there are a kind of fleas that are looking for their new host and in that case it was the beautiful girl’s turn. daughter of Alex Lora. The moment she realized what was happening she quickly got out of the water and did not allow them to stay with her any more because she finds it really unpleasant.

To continue with everything one occasion when he wanted to get to a beach and the entire shore was full of stones so he could not enjoy the place at all, in fact those beaches appear in a Leonardo DiCaprio movie, The Island.

To continue reaching its top 3 places with the most disappointments, you will find DubaiThat’s right, the famous Arab city that is always portrayed as a luxurious place, where you have to attend in case you have money.

Follow us on our Facebook and get more from Show!

In fact, she said that in that place there are very strange people and that in fact it is only a desert in which there are replicas of buildings from other parts of the world, so it could be said that nothing is very original and that is why she considers Best Las Vegas.

Finally he commented that before reaching the last position he is China one of the countries where you consider that you have seen the strangest and most unpleasant things in your entire life.

She says that in that place she could see how they ate unpleasant things in addition to that all the people found spitting on the floor even on the plane, situations that she thinks already warranted what was going to happen in the world.

Finally we have India, one of the countries with a very interesting culture but that at the same time she considers that it is a place that you should not go to, since in the first place women are treated quite strangely and it was not something nice for her.

He also visited the Taj Mahal one of the most important tourist places on the site, but it was not done much to him, in addition to observing some situations between animals that we prefer not to mention here, but we highly recommend that you see it in his video.

Her vices are the most unusual and fun experiences, all being told by the beautiful girl who has a fantastic personality and who makes you have an excellent time listening to her anecdotes.