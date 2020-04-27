Dennis Rodman He was such an eccentric character, so peculiar and different, so controversial … as brilliant. It is part of history, of that brilliant Chicago Bulls who led Michael Jordan and of which he was a participant. The documentary series The Last Dance, in its chapters 3 and 4 Recently released, they focus the story of that fascinating team on Jordan’s last season with the Bulls, also highlighting the figure of the New Jersey power forward and his always controversial performances, both on and off the floor.

In the episodes now broadcast they show the irreverence of Rodman. Your first meeting with Phil Jackson, Chicago Bulls coach in that golden age, was classified by him as “terrible”: the player did not even get up to greet him. Although their relationship ended up flowing, it was eroded in the episode in which he allowed her a “48-hour vacation.” Michael Jordan he snapped that they would not see him again if they left him … but they accepted. As expected, the one from New Jersey did not appear and on the 23rd he had to go to Las Vegas to get him out of his room, narrates Carmen Electra, at that time his girlfriend.

Speaking of women, Rodman He is one of those players who boasts of having been with countless women. The relationship with Carmen Electra was one of the «More than 2,000 women» with whom he shared a bed during his sports career. Furthermore, he pointed out at the time that at least 500 of them “were not prostitutes«. The list may be infinite, but there are also quite a few known stars. Madonna is among his select club, as well as the actress Vivica Fox or the owner of the Lakers, Jeannie buss.

In fact, the music star also has a story behind it. In his day, in an interview at The Breakfast Club, Rodman assured that during his brief relationship with Madonna this offered $ 20 million if he “got her pregnant”. Apparently, the power forward did not even think about it and tried the feat. The Queen of Pop would give her such an amount once the boy was born, although this never happened. The basketball player recalls that Madonna once called him “was ovulating” after a game in Las Vegas. «In five hours I will be there»Rodman replied.

Rodman will also be remembered for his fondness for alcohol, one of the factors that led the player to his retirement in 2000. The one who was the king of the rebound during the 90’s, had too many obsessions and drink increased them. Without going any further, in 2018 he was sentenced to three years of probation after being arrested while driving drunk. It was also marked by its suicide attempt in 1993. They say he was the journalist Craig Sager the one who prevented this from happening, soon after succeeding in the Bulls.

His curious relationship with the leader of North Korea Kim Jong-Un also remains for analysis. These days, with the upturn of information that indicates that he could have died due to heart problems after a delicate operation, they made the former player appear in TMZ about it and wish him a “speedy recovery”. TO Rodman and Kim They are united by a curious friendship since the American brought a team from the North Korean country to play in front of the adored leader.