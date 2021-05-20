Her surgery to remove bladder stones turned into a nightmare

Lithotomies (surgeries to remove stones from the body) have been practiced for more than 2,500 years. And it is that calculations are one of the great sufferings of the human being for too long. Luckily, we soon learned to remove stones from our bodies. Although it has not always been as simple as now and if not that they tell it to Stephen pollard, a 53-year-old man, who in the year 1828 underwent a lithotomy horrible to remove the stones that had in the bladder.

But before explaining this horror story, let’s talk about bladder stones, commonly known as bladder stones. These stones are formed by “crystallizing” certain minerals that we expel in concentrated urine, they indicate from the Mayo Clinic website. The main cause of bladder stones is “when you have trouble completely empty the bladder«. The little ones can go unnoticed, but even these can become very annoying if they get in the way of urine out of the body.

Stones in the bladder are accompanied by symptoms such as’ pain in the lower abdomen, painful urination; need to urinate often, difficulty urinating, or interruption of urine flow, blood in the urine or urine cloudy or of an abnormal dark color “, indicate from the Mayo Clinic. In short, bladder stones can be very annoying, so much so that a surgery like those performed in the 19th century could be worth it, right?

This is how lithotomies were in 1828

That was exactly what Pollard thought at first. “Although the operation itself only lasted a few minutes, the lithotomy procedures were incredibly painful and dangerous, not to mention the humiliation,” explains the doctor on her website. Lindsey fitzharris, who has dedicated his career to the history of medicine and who published the book From matasanos to surgeons: Joseph Lister and the revolution that transformed the gruesome world of Victorian medicine (Debate, 2017).

Lithotomies to remove bladder stones consisted of undressing patients from the waist down and hold her legs to “see her genitals and anus unhindered.” Then, without any type of anesthesia, the painful intervention was carried out. In many cases, the most experienced surgeons of the time only took five minutes to perform the operation. This consisted of spending a metal tube curved from the patient’s penis to the bladder, says Fitzharris. ‘Next, a finger is inserted into the man’s rectum, palpating the stone. Once located, his assistant removed the metal tube and replaced it with a wooden cane, “adds the doctor.

“Once the cane was in place, the surgeon cut diagonally through the fibrous muscle of the scrotum until he reached the wooden cane. A probe was then used to enlarge the hole, opening the prostate gland in the process. At this point, the wooden cane was removed and the surgeon used forceps to remove the stone from the bladder. ‘ Lindsey Fitzharris, MD, History of Medicine

However, for Stephen Pollard the surgery was a real nightmare. Lithotomy to remove the bladder stone it should only last five minutes, but in his case it was 55 minutes in front of 200 people from Guy Hospital in London. All because the surgeon who touched him, Brandsby Cooper, he was there thanks to his uncle; but he was not very good at his job.

Furthermore, during the lithotomy, Cooper came to “panic” and “Cursing the patient out loud for having a ‘very deep perineum'”. The situation became so tense and the patient had such a bad time, that he even asked the surgeon to leave him inside. In the end, Cooper located the stone with tweezers and pulled it out. “He held it up for his audience, who applauded without enthusiasm when they saw the stone,” says Fitzharris.

The surgery had to be very painful for Pollard, but he survived it. Although only a day later he passed away. Cooper’s ineptitude was discovered by autopsy, in which the patient is said to have died due to the unskillful surgeon and had a normal perineum; nothing to do with what the surgeon commented on the intervention. In fact, the editor of The Lancet at the time, Thomas wakley, accused Cooper of being there for nepotism, since his uncle worked at the hospital.

Ultimately, we have been fortunate to live in a time when these operations have greatly improved. The pain produced by stones, whether in the bladder, kidney or elsewhere, no one will take it from us. But yes, surgeries have improved Much and should not forget the great advances that have been made in recent centuries in medicine.

