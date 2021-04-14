Her stepfather !, Lizbeth Rodríguez reveals they went overboard with her | Instagram

In an interview with Mara Patricia Castañeda, the famous youtuber Lizbeth Rodríguez shared with her followers aspects of her life that few knew; among them, how was her stepfather propagating with her.

Lizbeth Rodríguez shared that she came into her mother’s life when she was very young and later decided to rebuild her life, taking the youtuber with her. The former host of Exposing infidels She surprised many by sharing for the Mara Patricia Castañeda channel that her childhood was not easy at all and she could even say that she had no childhood and among them she highlighted that her stepfather did not behave like a father with her.

Lizbeth shared with Vicente Fernández’s ex-daughter-in-law that she told what was happening to her mother, but it seems that she did not take it very seriously; however, the problems between the couple were more than evident.

The girlfriend of Esteban Villagómez He shared that on one occasion the couple separated and returned to their grandmother’s house, but finally, the man convinced his mother to return and Lizbeth prevailed and decided not to return to take risks with that man.

It was later that the same former Badabun girl spoke with her mother and opened her eyes until she finally ended that relationship.

His mother returned to his side and to his brother. Lizbeth Rodriguez She shared that she was aware of her brother as if he were her son, going to school for meetings and so on, until she decided to go independent at 16 years of age.

Rodríguez assures that he started with only two pesos in the bag and found work in a taqueria, with tips the first day he went and bought the most necessary, toothpaste and others.

The beautiful star of Youtube He shared that he loves work and that even before arriving in Badabun he had five jobs, quite varied. She also shared that many say that she got where she is by luck; However, he assures that there is a lot of work, sleepless nights, study, workshops, diplomas and others behind his achievements.

He also confessed that it was Badabun’s commotion with the Tem Fénix that made him decide to become independent and create his own content, especially to dedicate more time to his little son Eros.