Demi Rose: Her more than disastrous catwalk, harsh criticism rained down on her | INSTAGRAM

24-year-old British Instagram model Demi Rose defended herself from the harsh criticism her embarrassing walk caused in her swimsuit catwalk debut.

It was after a video reappeared on Twitter from a Demi catwalk at the “Oh Polly” fashion show during Miami Fashion Week in July last year, in it you can clearly see that the pretty girl is quite difficult to walk in those heels he wore.

In addition, that she was a little nervous, but this did not matter to those who saw the catwalk because there were those who made fun of excessively, speaking badly about their dirty way of walking, the uncontrolled movement of their arms and legs.

Even some users have commented that, although she has a beautiful body and shows more than spectacular in her Instagram photos, it is more than clear that being successful in a photography application does not mean at all that she can model well, indicating that It will never be the same to be a model on the platform and in real life.

It is not all just about posing for photos and looking wonderfully beautiful, you also have to take into account knowing how to walk, control your body and its natural movement, as well as gestures, modeling is an art.

Some others wanted to make the catwalk less painful, mentioning that her hair looked gorgeous, although after watching the clip, the last thing people notice is this, as it really is a disastrous catwalk.

All jokes aside yes I’m not the best runway model. I was super nervous, didn’t want to do it, my top went missing backstage, my shoes were too big for me in height and size not to mention I was dealing with personal issues loosing my parents, my mom a month before. – Demi Rose (@DemiRoseMawby)

November 13, 2019

However, after harsh criticism, Demi set out to defend herself on her official Twitter account, issuing the following message: “Leaving all the jokes aside, yes, I am not the best catwalk model. I was super nervous, I didn’t want to, my top was lost behind the scenes (speaking of the bikini), my shoes were too big for me in height and size, not to mention that I was dealing with personal issues that affected my parents, and me mother a month earlier. «

She also clarified that she wanted to leave her Comfort zone, and she very much wished that both her parents and herself were proud, she also commented that doing this required a lot of courage, and she truly feels pride in herself by daring to do it. , knowing perfectly well that he did not know. Ending with the message: « I can also laugh, but I’m still here and everything is gucccci! ».

We know that even though Demi hasn’t performed well in the modeling industry, fans still love her and will always be there to support her and give her well-deserved likes on her Instagram posts.