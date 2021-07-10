Her legs stand out. Galilea Montijo. Will they be Latingal looks? | Instagram

The host and new fashion entrepreneur, Galilea Montijo, left everyone with their mouths open after she showed two outfits in which the main protagonists were their toned legs. Will they be Latingal boutique models?

The popular member of the Today program, who recently opened the opening of a new physical store, Galilea Montijo, appeared in one of the most recent programs with two striking fashion proposals.

The “tapathy“and host of the” Las Estrellas “broadcast, she wore two garments in which she combined comfort and elegance, a loose dress with large prints and a diverse combination of colors in which blue and red predominated.

The “Mexican television actress“, Martha Galilea Montijo Torres, chose to wear maxi platform sneakers, ethnic-style necklaces and loose hair marked by waves that added volume to her hair.

The followers did not stop highlighting how “Bella” she looked, as well as the fact that she seems to them, “The most beautiful”.

The snapshot in which “La Montijo” appears in front of some stairs was just shared 4 hours ago and until today it has added 25,651 “I like it”.

It may interest you Today, Galilea Montijo and Andrea Legarreta are in charge

Another of the most recent outfits with which the collaborator of various variety and reality shows, “Gali”, wore even more audacious with an animal print garment that she combined with a black skirt that simulates being skin.

The ensemble of these two pieces continues among the more classic trends and has even been associated to some extent with the rock music genre.

The famous wife of businessman and politician Fernando Reina, wears what she wants and how she wants it since at 48 years old, she retains a slender figure that allows her to further enhance her silhouette with this type of outfit.

Montijo Torres wore a slightly high neck blouse with a zebra print, which she wore almost adjusted to her size, which she combined with a pencil-type leather skirt that marked her hips and which reached her knees.

It may interest you Rude! Raúl Araiza swears in the middle of Hoy

The remembered presenter of various programs such as “Pequeños Gigantes”, “Vida Tv”, “Ritmoson Latino”, among others, this time she did not decide on her beloved platforms but instead leaned towards more elegant slippers with strappy lines. and a thin heel.

We love you, ‘Beautiful’, ‘How beautiful you sooss’, were some of the comments that some of her 9.1 million followers dedicated on their Instagram account.

On many of the occasions, Martha Galilea Montijo Torres has shown pieces that would be part of her new business, previously, the native of Guadalajara only sold the pieces online.

However, now her new store is a reality and the admirers of her style can already visit it and find some of the models that the “former Tv girl” and associates have for sale to the public.

Galilea Montijo has always had a very special bond with clothes and she revealed that before being famous, she bought clothes by bales of which they ship wholesale from the United States, the “cheerleader” ended up modifying them to her liking as she shared her Granny was a fashion designer.

It may interest you Paraliza Lucía Méndez in Hoy: “He spoke with the Aztec god”

Now Claudia Troyo, who will be associated with Galilea in this project, commented “to be sure that the most fascinated would be the clients since they could find clothes for all tastes in the new establishment”.