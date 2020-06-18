Amber Heard: Her legal team quits and leaves her alone in her legal case against Johnny Depp | INSTAGRAM

Lawyers for the beautiful actress stated that they were withdrawing from the case due to apparent logistics problems.

One of the most media lawsuits in recent years seems to be about to be resolved. Yes, we are referring to the seemingly endless legal battle between Amber Heard and her ex-husband Johnny Depp who have been in lawsuits since 2017, the year their marriage ended.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel and get more from Show News!

In summary, in case you are not familiar with the case, this has been an endless conflict, since both actors have spoken ill of each other and have been accused of being violent and even dangerous.

At first Depp was accused of domestic violence by Heard, which logically sparked a scandal, however, the actor was not silent and counterattacked with a lawsuit of $ 50 million dollars for defamation, since he assures that she was the violent one of the relationship.

You may also be interested: The Exorcist: The Amazing and Strange Curse Around the Movie

After Depp’s defamation court case against Heard was halted because of the pandemic, he recently received the green light to go to trial.

However, and surprisingly, a new obstacle appeared for Amber, as the actress’s legal team, led by Roberta Kaplan, has dropped the aforementioned case. Said lawyer is well known for being associated with movements such as Times Up, against harassment in the city of Los Angeles.

Also read: Brittany Murphy, it is believed that her mother had something to do with her departure

The rest of Heard’s team of attorneys consisted of: John Quinn, Julie Fink and Davida Brook. According to the official version, the actress’s legal team resigned because the defamation case against her is happening in Virginia and her lawyers are installed in Los Angeles.

This is a big problem, as travel is becoming more expensive and logistics are becoming more complicated. So, for the moment, what is known is that Heard will choose to be represented by a local attorney.

However, despite how convincing the above might sound, some of the information may be questioned, since at the moment, the costs of air tickets and hotels are very low due to the effects of the contingency. sanitary. Suspect don’t you think?

However, it is also true that it is not known exactly how the finances of the actress are currently after the long dispute over this situation with her ex-husband.

For his part, Johnny’s attorney, Adam Waldman, has also doubted the motives of Heard’s legal team and for that reason issued the following: “Ms. Heard’s attorneys, one of whom co-founded the #TimesUp Legal Defense Fund, they have now apparently been freed from Ms. Heard’s long-contested frauds. We intend to find out why. «

In this way, the legal battle between the two actors continues and it seems that Depp has the chances of winning after it was discovered that Heard falsified information and that his former assistant accused her of being a verbal and mental abuser on a regular basis, which would prove what the actor said who pointed out that she was the violent one. Now all that remains is to see the direction this conflict takes and hope that it can finally be resolved.