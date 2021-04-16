Her husband was unfaithful to her and in revenge auctioned her collection of Yu-Gi-Oh!

As amazing as it may seem to you, You may have a great “treasure” in your hands if in your childhood or youth you were dedicated to collecting game cards.

Of course, everything will depend on the cards you have, as well as the type of game or characters to which they belong or appear on them.

Justly, A woman hit the nail on the head with what would hurt her partner the most in order to take revenge when she found out that he had been unfaithful to her.

The woman, originally from Japan, found out that her husband had cheated on her. Hurt by the situation and without much thought, The deceived woman opened a profile on the Yahoo! Auctions and there he shared photos of the entire Yu-Gi-Oh! that belonged to her husband.

“This is my first listing on Yahoo! Auctions As an act of revenge against my husband for having cheated on me, I have decided to sell his collection (of cards). The articles are not open, so I would be glad if I can get a good price for them, ”the woman wrote in her post, according to the website Tarreo.

Also, the woman described that the cards have remained inside a shelf, which has always been covered, so they have not even come into contact with the dust.

“I am not very familiar with trading card games, but to my inexperienced eyes, the items are not damaged or torn, so please accept their condition as is. Thank you ”, the woman thus closed her offer.

The Yu-Gi-Oh! it was satisfied with 26 boxes with different letters; moreover, some of them belonged to the first printed series of this game.

According to Gizmodo, the woman She was able to exact her revenge by selling her husband’s card collection for a total of $ 188,200.

Let’s remember that Yu-Gi-Oh! is one of the great anime phenomena of the last decades, which focuses on the story of a young man named Yugi, who competes in several tournaments known as Duel of Monsters, but the relevance and success of this cartoon have been his letters, since many companies have made exact copies of each of the figures that appear in the anime and thus sell them.

