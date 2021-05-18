Her fans were speechless, Kylie Jenner premieres session | INSTAGRAM

We know perfectly well that for Kylie Jenner, American celebrity, There are no limits in terms of renewing and ending up impacting his millions of followers on social networks, and there is no better example, than that of the new photo shoot that he shared from his profile on Instagram a few hours ago.

The splendid pieces of purely visual entertainment were part of several photographic sessions carried out as a report, for an important communication medium in their country, where they told in detail some aspects that were not openly known about the beautiful businesswoman.

And, although from the profile of the communications company there are not the images that he placed the youngest daughter from Kris jennerFrom his own wall he set out to give all his loyal fans these attractive postcards where he shows us his fierce personality to the fullest.

Even more so due to the fact of his unmissable and hypnotizing deep gaze, with which he daily falls in love with those who come to his social mediaWell, sincerely we cannot deny that it manages to catch the audience to the fullest extent, to such a degree that at this moment it has gathered more than 2,120 million interactions, only in this publication.

In fact, all day today has been dedicated to sharing unpublished publications, of this same and splendid session that has included all kinds of scenarios and clearly costumes, ranging from swimsuits to the most wonderful outfits, where we can appreciate the sculptural figure of the youngest of the Kardashian Jenner clan.

And, in fact, the same magazine, in several publications has been commissioned to share the charming images of the young and beautiful mother of Stormi, starting with this introduction: “Welcome to KYLIE JENNER, IRL. We are more than excited to introduce our major new 100+ page custom fanzine, curated by the most meteoric star on the planet. “

This is an exclusive interview with Kylie, about ten looks that break the Internet and invisible childhood images, and, the best thing is that it is already available now in the web store of the magazine page, “with shipment tracking in all over the world on 100% recycled paper. Everyone in the world has seen Kylie Jenner, but no one has seen her like this … “

We know well that the success of the beautiful businesswoman in the world of makeup is due to a relentless and unstoppable work ethic, and as she mentioned: “For so many years I knew this was something I wanted to do.”

In addition, just a few years later, KYLIE COSMETICS has achieved legendary status, its products have become staples in purses, handbags and drawers around the world, and have provided the foundation for mega collabs and their branch of skincare. .

In her photos every day, we get to know her as a close friend, “however, doing our zine with the superstar gave us a fresh look at her world, built on meticulous thinking, unstoppable drive, and fierce creativity.” Says the post.