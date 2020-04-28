Luisana Lopilato and Michael Bublé starred in the scandal of the moment without a doubt when in a live video through Instagram the singer had a controversial reaction towards his wife. The media and social networks echoed this by analyzing even the smallest detail.

But there was a voice that needed to give its opinion and reveal exclusive information about the case involving the actress of Married with children. This is one of the hottest panelists, Yanina Latorre who gave a piece of information that could change this story.

Related news

According to Latorre in Los Angeles de la Mañana, the information comes from the family environment of Luisana Lopilato and it talks about a hitherto unknown aspect of Michael Bublé’s personality.

“It is very strange. We accept the release, but the gestures, the little hands. It’s weird, I don’t know. ” A few days ago Ángel De Brito said live about the response of Luisana Lopilato to the accusations against her husband, to which Andrea Taboada added: “You start to see previous videos from other years and you see her who remains fearful, it is a sensation.”

But after that exchange, Yanina Latorre added a controversial version that leaves the Canadian singer, husband of Luisana. “I have an unverifiable data, but I count it. A relative of hers, privately, when ever asked in a meeting or something, said: “No, because I have to go on a trip, I had to overtake him.” And the story is that her family knows about this topic, but they are evangelists and they try to accompany her all the time because he would be … The word is ‘intense’. They never leave her alone because of this issue, ”he said.

This week, the director of the Non-verbal Communication Research Laboratory, Hugo Lescano analyzed the behavior of Luisana Lopilato in front of the camera and said: “From the beginning, Luisana’s body language showed some contradictions. Luisana starts ‘I want to tell you’ and closes her hand, transforming it into a fist and makes a slight kinesic movement with that hand. It is an emblematic movement that is named in non-verbal communication that indicates a level of anger and anger, “he said initially.

“Then she says ‘I don’t suffer,’ but with her head she says ‘no,’ and the assent movement is the final movement, which is very slight and it is very difficult to do if it is done consciously. Say ‘no’ and ‘yes’ in the same sentence; it is practically impossible if you want to do it in a compulsory way ”, added the specialist who analyzed the actress.

“Later he said that ‘the reaction of my followers speaks of the degree of awareness that gender violence reached.’ There he clasps his hands and makes the emblem of the request. It expresses a certain degree of vulnerability, that you need to get out of a situation, you feel restless and it is a way of asking please. Luisana She doesn’t feel well or protected, she feels vulnerable, “she remarked.

“Later, she talks about the love her followers have for her. ‘The love that they have for me and that they have us,’ but when he says ‘that they have us’ he hits the table with his fist. It is a crucial point because when we include another person and strike, there is a burden of annoyance, anger and anger towards the person we are including in the story, ”he concluded, leaving open a debate that seems not to end.

.