After several complaints and an arduous fight by the victim in the judicial sphere, Galante was finally arrested on April 11, 2018 and in the following months he was housed in Unit 35 of Magdalena, accused of “Minor injuries aggravated by the bond, sexual abuse with carnal access, kidnapping and threats.” Now await the oral trial, It should start in the last days of April, but due to the quarantine it is still an uncertainty.

But as Ana said to InfobaeDespite his imprisonment, his ex “is always looking for a way to remind him in some way of the torment that made him suffer.” Now, as she reported to the Lanús Women’s Police Station – the place where she resides – in recent days Galante sent her from the prison where she is holding a series of messages through WhatsApp in which she directly threatened to kill her.

Her phone rang several times; the night of the 5th, the early morning of the 6th and the 13th of April past. They came from an unknown phone but for Ana María there was no doubt: it was her ex-boyfriend. Audios (presumably with her voice), gifs with violent animations and poorly written messages but with very clear death messages that left her paralyzed.

“Crazy, you have little left” was one of the messages that the man would have said to him from the Magdalena prison. “You have a week left to live, (…) you don’t screw up your life anymore. P … be dead“Galante continued, according to the complaint.

There were several more. And the memory again of everything he lived was present. “Suddenly, when he follows through on the threats to kill me, the Justice is going to do something,” Rinaldi told this newspaper, already tired of everything her ex generates even while in a prison.

The threats occurred in a different context. It is that with the advance of the coronavirus in the country and the mandatory quarantine decreed, Justice authorized all prisoners in the province of Buenos Aires to use cell phones to be in contact with their families, something that was historically prohibited in prisons. So phone smuggling is a daily thing. So Ana and her lawyers initially suspected that Galante took advantage of this situation to send her the messages. However, according to Infobae, the Buenos Aires Penitentiary Service (SPB), after the complaint, twice seized Galante in his cell and found no phone number for him.

Despite the negative result, the investigation into these threats, which fell to the UFI 4 of Lanús specialized in crimes related to Family and Gender Violence and was in charge of the prosecutor Mariela Bonafine, has only just begun and the origin of the threats.

Infobae He spoke with Lucía Iañez, head of the Provincial Directorate of Access to Justice and Assistance to Victims, who confirmed that he maintained contact with Rinaldi after the serious complaint and that they work together with the Municipality of Lanús to provide him with all the containment he needs. . “Galante had his cell checked twice and found nothing. This does not mean that it was not. There are several ways in which he could have accessed a phone, but for the time being the results of the searches were negative, ”the official told this newspaper.

Iañez assured that they are working to find out first if it was Galante who sent the messages and if they actually left the prison. “This investigation is just beginning. That is why we are going to promote a complaint of violation of the perimeter against the former in UFI 4 so that progress is made in that regard and we can establish if the call came from that prison unit. The phone could have been borrowed, I had it from before. We do not know. Ana assures that he is her ex and we do not have why not to believe him. We are going to accompany her as we have from the beginning of all this, ”the director of the area told this medium.

Among other details, Iañez pointed out that the phone from which the threats were sent to him is not part of the cell phone registry authorized by the SPB and highlighted something disturbing in the WhatsApp text series on Ana’s cell phone: how the person who sent him did the messages to know the movements that Rinaldi usually does. “This is something we have to know. That is why we are also going to promote the perimeter because, even if he is imprisoned, we must investigate the messages in case this is the case, he violated the restriction, ”he added.

The message the official refers to is one in which the ex shows the woman that he is somehow observing her. As if Galante had a kind of informant who watches her all the time and transmits what he sees. “So today you went shopping, I take care of you. The street is dangerous“Was another of the texts that Ana received.” I was sorete. Now the rats are going to see you every day. But at some point you will go out alone and it is your end, “she said.

Suspecting that Galante has a way to follow his movements, the Province immediately gave him an anti-panic button after the threats. From the Directorate they indicated to this medium that they had a WhatsApp line to receive complaints about cases of gender violence.

On February 4, the trial had to begin in the Oral Court 2 of San Martín but the debate was suspended at the request of the defense. The new date was assigned for the end of April, but it coincided with the quarantine, so the judicial process is on hold and the fear that he will be released due to the expiration of preventive detention is something that worries her. And a lot.

Last Sunday the 12th the terms expired and without a trial, it was possible that Galante was released but the woman’s lawyers asked for an extension of the measure and the man is still detained in Magdalena. For Rinaldi, it is no coincidence that he just dropped text messages from April 5 and 6 and with texts that clearly contemplated this situation and warned him that “in one week she could be dead.” This, if he was free.

More threatening messages

Ana had already reported a similar situation last month. It was exactly March 8, when someone told him on his cell phone that it would be the last Women’s Day he would celebrate alive.

“Enjoy because it is the last day of the woman you are going to celebrate, you have little leftWere the words that a man said to him in a brief call. Rinaldi assures that it was the voice of Galante. The complaint also went to UFI 4 in Lanús and was left to the same prosecutor who must now also investigate WhatsApp messages.