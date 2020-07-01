Elisa De Panicis is known in Spain for her alleged romance with Cristiano Ronaldo and also for his subsequent participation in television programs such as ‘Survivors’ or ‘Women and Men and vice versa’. The young Italian model caused quite a stir in 2016 when she said she had an affair with the Portuguese soccer player, and since then she has been very followed in the world of the heart.

Now the influencer is in the news for his latest posed on Instagram, in which she appears completely naked at the same time that it circumvents the censorship of the aforementioned social network with the position it is in. Elisa appears with her legs and arms crossed, so she prevents her private parts from being seen and therefore the photo was deleted.

In a few hours uploaded to his profile, the image already accumulates more than 21,000 ‘likes’ and hundreds of comments. Elisa has more than a million followers on Instagram, so each publication makes a big splash, especially provocative ones like that last complete nude.It should be noted that it is not the first photograph of this type that Elisa de Panicis shares with her community. . On many other occasions, the Italian has published images of her work as a model.

Based in the Balearic Islands according to what she hints at in her profile, the Italian model is still related to the world of celebrity and television. Since that summer of 2016 in which she became popular for her romance with Cristiano Ronaldo, whom she incidentally tried to ridicule later in several of her television appearances, Elisa De Panicis is one more character in the world of entertainment.