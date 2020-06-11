Aurah Ruiz He continues to be honest in a series of videos published in ‘Mtmad’. Before she told the secrets of her pregnancy Nyan, son of Jesé Rodríguez, and in his last appearance he describes in detail how he lived his complicated birth. The Canary Islands tells broken, between tears, how the footballer took hours to arrive to accompany her after his insistence, and also reveals a message received from Janira Barm. Without mentioning it, it is clear that this did not sit well with Aurah Ruiz, who now believes that “karma” has been primed with Jesé’s ex.

The PSG player said that he could not be with her in the hospital: “He said ‘calm down, everything will be fine, your friends are there.’ That the person I loved sent me that message, not because of me, but because her son was going to be born, destroyed me. So much was the panic that I stayed like a statue. I tried to beg him to be there, but I got no more answers to calls or messages.

«I didn’t stop crying, I wanted them to locate my son’s father because he was going to give birth, I just wanted him to be there. I went into a loop and panicked, I close my eyes, I live it right now and my hair stands on end. I came to my senses, I got into the ambulance and I had to go alone. The technicians told my friend Blanca that if the ambulance deviated from the road it was because she had to give birth. I kept crying because I just wanted the father to be with me, “he adds.

The insistence had a prize

«I told Blanca that if she wanted me to do whatever it took to locate the father of my son (she breaks down crying). Find him anywhere, find him, and bring him to me, please. I just want him to be with me, I don’t want to do it alone. But they did not find him. She wanted to give birth by the hand of him whether or not she was with him at that moment, she wanted him to be with her son. And suddenly Jesé appears. It was what I wanted. He took my hand and told me to be calm, “she says.

Finally, Aurah Ruiz reveals a message sent to him by Janira Barm, who at that time already had a relationship with Jesé. Now, she is in the same situation, with a son of the canary and waiting for another and without counting on her support, according to what she says. «I saw something very strong on the mobile that made me nervous and caused my contractions. That came from a person who was already in his life at that time and who has just come out of his life. Maybe now you understand what happened, maybe that person is now going through the same thing as me, that’s why I always say ‘karma».