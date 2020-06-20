Alejandra Monocuco, trans woman, victim of the conflict, HIV positive, died on suspicion of coronavirus and has become a symbol in the fight for the rights of LGBTI people in Colombia.

Alejandra Monocuco was a 39-year-old trans woman, victim of the armed conflict. Like many other trans women, she was a sex worker and walked the streets of Bogotá in search of clients interested in her body to survive.

Her name has become in recent days a symbol of the struggle of hundreds of women like her in Colombia, who live daily structural discrimination due to their gender identity.. Alejandra died last May 29 without receiving the correct health care, for being trans, for being a prostitute, for living with HIV.

That fateful night, Alejandra began to feel drowned around midnight, she could not breathe, she could not speak, she was very agitated. Fearing that she was having a serious reaction to a Covid-19 infection, Mother Leidy, a trans woman who works helping other trans women in the downtown neighborhoods of Bogotá and who lived with Alejandra, called the emergency line. 123 calling for an ambulance, Thus beginning a succession of events that would mark the story of his death.

An hour later, on the floor of Santa Fe Street where Alejandra was dying, emergency services arrived, two paramedics in an ambulance who found her in serious condition. Writhing and unable to breathe well, the paramedics took her temperature, determined that what Alejandra had was an overdose and recommended that Mother Leidy not give or drink.

Between pleas, Mother Leidy asked the paramedics to be transferred to a hospital, that Alejandra was going to die, told them that she was a trans woman and that she was also HIV positive. The paramedics move away from the body, with an expression that according to Mother Leidy was derogatory, discriminatory and serophobic.

Although Alejandra was drowning and required respiratory assistance, the paramedics refused to transport her to a hospital, reiterating that it is best to stay home and that if it was Covid-19 the drowning would pass and no transfer was necessary. They left.

Alejandra died suspicious of coronavirus, the complaints about the lack of medical attention for her case have led to investigations in the control entities.

Alejandra died 40 minutes later, He never regained his normal breathing. Half of that time, the paramedics who arrived with the first ambulance were smoking and drinking coffee at a corner store, missing vital minutes that could have saved his life.

At 12:40 a second ambulance arrives, which was requested again by Alejandra’s partner, distressed because her 10-year-old friend was no longer moving.. When the paramedics from that new ambulance arrived, they found Alejandra without vital signs and proceeded to declare her death.

This whole story is told by leaders of the Trans Community Network of Bogotá, a group of trans women activists and defenders of the rights of trans people to which Alejandra belonged. They have been accompanying the entire process since the death of their partner was confirmed, and in numerous public complaints made by social networks and framed in the « Justice for Alejandra » campaign -which has added voices of support from Colombian artists and personalities of all kinds- counted the long and dramatic hours until his body was finally collected by the funeral home.

Mother Leidy, who helps trans women in the center of Bogotá and who was at the time of the emergency, assured that Alejandra had been her friend for about ten years.

“From three in the morning we started calling all the institutions without receiving a response. After six hours, the Ministry of Health arrives at 9AM to pack Alejandra’s body, they packed it and left, they did not disinfect the space, nor did they take the Covid-19 test on the girls who lived with Alejandra ”, they affirm in a video broadcast on their official networks.

15 hours passed from Alejandra’s death to the moment when her body was finally lifted at 5:40 PM on May 30, a time when su body, suspected of Covid-19, was at risk of becoming a focus of contagion for the other women who lived with her, all trans and sex workers.

When the case became public knowledge, the Bogotá Ministry of Health issued a statement in which they said that Alejandra’s death had occurred due to natural conditions and where she also said that she and Mother Leidy had initially refused to transfer to the hospital claiming that there was a document signed by the latter in which he desisted from the transfer to the emergency department.

But the complaints from the Trans Community Network were maintained, and now they indicated that this information was false, that such a document did not exist and that Alejandra had been denied medical attention.

On June 3, the Ministry of Health issued a new statement accepting this error and saying that there was indeed no such document, but reiterates that Alejandra refused to receive care. In this communication it is stated that the death of this trans woman was considered possible by Covid-19.

“This case is the perfect x-ray of the situation that trans women sex workers face daily. Alejandra was killed by the health system, negligence and discrimination, she died due to lack of medical care in a class-oriented, transphobic and stigmatized country on the subject of HIV ”, affirm the leaders of the Trans Community Network.

The controversy is still ongoing and the case is currently under investigation by the Bogotá Mayor’s Office and the Attorney General’s Office. The mayor of Bogotá, Claudia López, spoke about the case, accepting the error of her administration: « I asked that Alejandra’s death be investigated. There was an error, perhaps stigma, in any case an inadequate service that, if done well, perhaps would have saved her life. To Alejandra’s family and friends, my embrace and the certainty that I will take care of it that there is #JusticiaParaAlejandra « .

In addition, he added: « Few in this life have it harder on stigma, discrimination and exclusion than trans men and women. Precisely for this reason their attention must have special affection, respect and inclusivity. It was not so in the case of Alejandra. It hurts. And I’ll keep working because that changes. «

Regarding these investigations, there are still no results, nor is there any clarity as to whether Alejandra’s case was indeed a death by Covid-19.

Example of structural transphobia

Alejandra’s case is today a symbol in the fight for the rights of trans people in Colombia. Different organizations defending human rights and the LGBTI population affirm that in their history different structural factors of discrimination that trans people face every day in the country are mixed.

This is supported, for example, by Melissa Monroy, a gender expert from the Universidad de Los Andes, who points out that the context in which Alejandra’s case is disclosed has a lot to do with the visibility she has achieved.

Alejandra has become a symbol for the rights of trans people in Colombia.

« Right now, with the Covid-19 crisis, the situation of vulnerability that LGBTI people experience in their day to day has worsened. Which is easily observable when you cross different vectors of intersectionality and vulnerability such as gender, gender identity, class, etc. At the moment we are seeing how issues that were already taking place towards LGBTI people have increased, such as labor discrimination or obstacles by the health system« He maintains.

For Monroy with Alejandra these « Vectors of vulnerability intersect in a body-body, being a trans woman, a sex worker, poor and living with HIV. Alejandra reveals the type of society in which we live, where being poor, with HIV and trans is practically a death sentence ”.

Laura Weinstein of the GAAT Foundation, a support network for trans women in Bogotá, has a similar opinion.

Weinstein, who met Alejandra because through his platform he helped her identification process, affirms that what she suffered was structural discrimination that is part of the same Colombian health system.

“The health system is not a safe space for trans people. It starts from the single entrance to the system, we find the security guard who does not know how to treat us, and this increases as we request a service, ”he says.

She gives an example of her own case, in which she went to the doctor with a complication in the colon and he insisted for more than a year that she suffered from a venereal disease – a common and hasty diagnosis in trans patients – but it turned out to be cancer. , detected months ago in an examination whose result had not been communicated to him.

Laura Weinstein, director of the Gaat Foundation, a support network for trans women in Bogotá.

For these situations he says that « Many trans women say that they prefer to die at home as women than in the medical system that treats them as men, there they want to find out more about who you are than what you have. »

Weinstein argues in the midst of the pandemic that the world is going through, trans women are particularly vulnerable, not only to infections, but also to the precariousness of their living conditions, since most of them play « Transsexualized jobs », such as prostitution or work in hairdressing salons, in trans women; and informal sales or « coteros » in trans men, all restricted in quarantine measures.

« 95% of trans women are in sex work. We have no other possibilities, there are no other places where we can meet our needs ”, says Weinstein, adding that foundations like his are warning of possible increases in violence against this population, since with the impossibility of working in « the corner » now the meetings between sex workers and their clients are being agreed in different ways » more private ”that exposes them much more to the aggressions that come from these own clients.

A national problem

Wilson Castañeda, director of the NGO Caribe Afirmativo, states that Since the quarantine began, violent acts have generally increased for people with diverse gender identities, especially affecting the trans population.

« What this pandemic has done in Colombia and Latin America is that it has removed the veil and shown that this structure of poverty, inequality and violence has a particular impact on trans people », sustains.

From the Castañeda NGO, identified four sectors especially vulnerable to the effects of Covid-19 within the LGBTI population: Trans sex workers, trans migrant and refugee women, trans people in prisons and those living with HIV positive.

Highlight that « we do not have data on trans people who are diagnosed with Covid-19, nor on LGBTI people in general. »

Castañeda highlights that, in the Caribbean region, where his organization mainly affects, LGBTI victimization has produced 12 violent deaths: 6 in Barranquilla, three in Magdalena, two in Cesar and one in Cartagena. A very high increase compared to figures from previous years.

On confirmed cases of Covid-19 the one of a trans woman in Cartagena named Estefany but known by the nickname « sparkle ». A story that shares many similarities with Alejandra’s.

Estefany « Chispita », a trans woman from Cartagena who died on the street from coronavirus.

« Chispita » died on June 13, after falling collapsed in the middle of a street in a populous neighborhood of Cartagena. He had been asking for medical attention for days and with severe symptoms of Covid-19, attention that never came. Her condition as a trans woman and her street situation were united in a lethal cocktail that caused her death.

After four hours collapsed and suffering from suffocation, her body was collected by an ambulance and transferred to a medical center, but it was too late, the positive diagnosis by Covid-19 was also confirmed after her death. The fear of contagion from the residents of the sector contributed to the fact that nobody helped him, making his name become one more number in the death toll of male coronaviruses.

The lack of statistics is a point that Weinstein also highlights from Bogotá: “There is no statistic as such. It is too early to know, apart from that it is interesting because many trans people with any diagnosis prefer to keep it confidential. But all measurement systems are binary and do not take gender identity into account. ”

Effectively, The National Institute of Health (INS), in charge of giving the numbers of infections and deaths due to coronaviruses, only discriminates by male and female sex and has no consolidated data on the effects on the LGBTI population or trans people in particular.

