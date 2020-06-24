Alexa Dellanos: Her cutest body in an artistic photo that surprised Instagram | INSTAGRAM

The famous daughter of Myrka Dellanos, Alexa Dellanos is a young woman who dedicates herself to posing in long photo shoots this time we present you one of the most creative and surprising.

It is a photograph that was taken in a private studio, where it appears quite beautiful, however, there was a detail that left everyone surprised.

In the snapshot we can see the young woman wearing a cute and daring phosphorescent green body, with which she showed what is very beautiful and flirty, with a very interesting pose in which she wore her stylized legs.

In the background you can see a detail that left everyone a little puzzled because a Darth Vader helmet appears, however, the helmet is not black, but silver and is painted and adorned with a symbol of the Chanel brand.

Seeing this, many of his fans were somewhat confused because they do not know if the girl is a fan of these films, however, the helmet appeared in the image, so they have thought that perhaps the photographer is the one behind it.

It is worth mentioning that this type of symbology and combination with marks is a rather curious style used by some artists, where they combine cinema articles and symbols in a way that not everyone would think of.

Photography has been for a few months, however, it is one of the most sought after and beautiful she has, her fans could not miss looking at her for hours because the young woman is quite attractive.

It is worth mentioning that at this time Alexa can only think of the beach, as it is a favorite place in the world and she has uploaded various photographs where she expresses how much she loves the place.

We recently observed that she took a ride on a yacht, since the young woman has some privileges of being so famous and with good relations