The head of the Spanish swimming team, Fred Vergnoux, charges against the Government of Pedro Sánchez and Pablo Iglesias by uneven de-escalation for professional athletes. While footballers already work in sports cities, swimmers like Mireia Belmonte still cannot use the pools, something that their coach does not understand.

In the framework of the Santander Talks 123aCorrer held this Tuesday, Fred Vergnoux reflected on the de-escalation in the world of sport and showed his rejection of the differences that are being made between football and other sports disciplines. «I am a fan of football and Barça. I have been lucky to see matches with Mireia at the Camp Nou. I have my photo with Messi and with Piqué. That feeling will not change, but i can’t understand why there is so much difference. I invite you to come to the CAR to understand what it means to win the Olympic Games for Carolina Marín, Lydia Valentín or for the canoeists.

Comparative grievances

«They are different realities. Soccer is an ultra-professional sport and we have to thank LaLiga, because on an economic level it helps us with the less powerful federations. But if there is a norm, the norm is for everyone. It’s hard for me to see that Messi goes out to train on Friday and that Mireia can’t swim », said Fred Vergnoux, whoue points directly to the Government and explains that the Royal Spanish Swimming Federation (RFEN) worked with scientists and experts to demonstrate that “water is a medium where the virus does not go.”

“Our measures are three times as safe as those proposed by the Government. We would leave a street in the middle unused, so there would be five meters of distance between the streets we would use. The CAR has tremendous hygiene measures. The swimmers would come home from swimming trunks, train and go home again. I don’t understand that you can go have a beer in a bar and an Olympic champion can’t work. In our case, swimming is our job, “stressed the head of the Spanish swimming team.