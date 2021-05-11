Her co-workers wouldn’t invite her to eat pizza and a judge orders that she be compensated $ 32,000 for discrimination



A British court ordered the company that it would have to give the receptionist $ 32,000 for discrimination.

Photo: marckbass8 / Pixabay

It wouldn’t be unreasonable to say that practically everyone loves pizza. And, in addition to being an easy dish to order, it also lends itself to promoting coexistence. This is known by some companies, which have among their socialization activities giving their employees pizzas on a certain day.

This is what a UK car dealership did with its workers, but it happened that employees excluded a receptionist from this ‘pizza Friday’ coexistence.

Due to this derogatory treatment, a British court ordered the company that it would have to give the receptionist $ 32,000 for discrimination.

On the last Friday of each month, the management of Hartwell Ford in Watford, UK, ordered food for the entire office. This coexistence was known as ‘pizza Friday’, since it was the food they used to order the most. The problem is that they never gave food to the receptionist Malgorzata Lewicka.

According to the woman’s testimony, all the workers were asked which restaurant they wanted their food from, and in the end the company asked for the food with the most votes.

When Lewicka joined the company in 2014, he was allowed to participate in this activityBut everything changed in March 2018, which was when he accused a colleague of sex discrimination.

A company investigation showed that the accused colleague had indeed behaved inappropriately and was punished with a written warning.

Although Lewicka’s allegations turned out to be true, she said she felt punished by her co-workers, as, according to testimony presented in court, several Hartwell Ford employees refused to speak to Lewicka after she filed the complaint. , as reported on Yahoo!

In January 2019, Lewicka was fired after the company decided that her position should be a full-time position.. And is that the woman was working only part time, since she was a single mother.

Hartwell claimed that Lewicka was barred from ‘Pizza Friday’ because her workday ended at 1pm, but Judge Jennifer Bartlett did not buy this excuse, as Lewicka had been invited to participate in the get-together during her previous years with the company. .

Judge Bartlett ruled that Lewicka’s treatment amounted to sex discrimination and that the Hartwell Company had been involved in a victimization campaign, for which he was ordered to pay Lewicka £ 23,000 (about $ 32,000) in damages.

–You may also be interested in: How many followers you must have on YouTube, Instagram or TikTok to earn $ 100,000 a year