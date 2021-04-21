Her charms improve with gym, Daniella Chávez is back | INSTAGRAM

The beautiful Chilean model Daniella Chávez was in charge of revealing what she had been training for for 10 years practically every day, however thanks to the world situation she had to take a year off and it is because she could not go out to the Gym the main reason.

That’s right, but the young woman realized that the best way to go to the gym without exposing herself to the risks involved in doing so would be to place her gym within her apartment and she succeeded.

Today we will address some videos With which she showed us that she is back to exercise inside her house with all the safety in the world and of course with her boyfriend there to take those photos and videos that her fans enjoy so much.

The also Chilean influencer He dedicated an entire room of his home to be adapted as a gym by placing a mirror there, a couple of exercise equipment and of course a television with which he would be entertaining himself while doing his exercises. routines.

These are three video clips in which the better angles of the beautiful girl while she tried hard to maintain her figure with the best silhouette and of course a totally healthy system.

We learned this thanks to the fact that Chávez was answering some questions that his fans asked him, including questions about his exercise routines and he took the opportunity to tell us about it.

In the videos we can see how the charms of Daniella Chávez improve with the gym, every time they exercise, she improves a little and molds her figure to how we are used to seeing her very exercised.

The other questions also addressed very interesting topics, such as where to paint their hair, how they are motivated to start exercising and even many of their faithful audience took advantage of the situation to congratulate and flatter them through direct messages where they expressed themselves and she answered gratefully.

