Her Blue Sky: Collector’s Blu-ray Review

In Cinemascomics we have analyzed the domestic edition of the Blu-Ray Collector’s Edition of Her Blue Sky, the film directed by Tatsuyuki Nagai (The Hymn of the Heart) and with a script signed by Mari Okada (Maquia, an immortal love story). Winner of the Best Animated Film Award at the 2020 Japanese Academy Award, the Best Film Award at the Fantastic Costa del Sol International Film Fest 2020, the Best Screenplay Award at the Fantastic Costa del Sol International Film Fest 2020 and a Best Film nominee animation at the Mainichi Film Concours 2020.

The collector’s edition of the blu-ray contains two discs, with the animated feature film in HD quality and also on DVD; separated into three flaps that also includes a 44-page booklet and 4 special illustrations. Regarding the sound tracks, it has audio in Spanish and Japanese (5.1 DTS HD). In addition, it has subtitles available in Spanish and Catalan. The studios in charge of the feature film are Aniplex Inc. and Toho Co., LTD.

Synopsis:

This is a story about second chances in love and how a subtle and mysterious four-way relationship emerges that will connect the past and the present. Aoi Aioi is a 17-year-old bassist who lives in a small town surrounded by mountains. After the death of her parents 13 years ago, her older sister Akane had to give up her dream of going to live in Tokyo with her musician boyfriend, Shinnosuke, to stay in town taking care of Aoi. Since then, Aoi has felt guilty and promised herself that she would one day reward her sister Akane for giving up love to care for her. One day, Shinnosuke, who has lost his confidence as a guitarist in Tokyo, returns to town and meets Akane for the first time in 13 years. At the same time, Shinno will appear, who is actually Shinnosuke himself from 13 years ago who has traveled in time and is locked in the temple where Aoi rehearses, which will establish a beautiful friendship with him. But as you get to know him better, your feelings will intertwine in a four-way relationship that connects the past and the present.

In this way, we are going to analyze the collector’s version on Blu-Ray of Her Blue Sky (Sora no Aosa or Shiru Hito yo). We hope you enjoy the movie as much as we did. In this way, we have set to work to discover everything that this domestic edition hides, free of spoilers and with interesting additional material, containing a beautiful booklet full of curious facts about Japanese production. So we start with the analysis.

Sound tracks: Audio in DTS HD 5.1 Japanese, Spanish, Catalan. Subtitles: Spanish, Catalan. No. of discs: 2 (Blu-Ray and DVD). Rating: Not recommended for children under 12 years of age. Director: Tatsuyuki Nagai. Studio: Aniplex Inc. and Toho Co., LTD. Aspect 1.85: 1 and 16/9. Image: 1080p HD. Duration: 107 minutes. Origin: Japan. Original title: Sora no Aosa or Shiru Hito yo.

Additional features:

Trailer. Teaser. – Set of four illustrations of the protagonists.

Booklet:

44-page booklet, with index, introduction, story, and interviews with director Tatsuyuki Nagai, screenwriter Mari Okada, and character designer and animation director Masayoshi Tanaka. Below, we can also watch some interviews with the cast members, starting with voice actress Shion Wakayama, who voices Aoi Aioi; and continuing with voice actor Ryo Yoshizawa, who plays Shinno and Shinnosuke Kanamuro; with voice actress Riho Yoshioka, who voices Akane Aioi; with voice actor Ken Matsudaira, who plays Dankichi Nitobe; with voice actor Fukushi Ochiai, who lends his stamp to Masamichi Nakamura; voice actor You Taichi, who plays Masatsugu Nakamura; and voice actress Atsumi Tanezaki, who gives her voice to Chika Otaki; all accompanied by sketches and designs of the different characters. In turn, they show us the instruments and the lyrics of the songs that appear in the film. This is followed by an interview with the composer of the film’s original music, Masaru Yokoyama, an interview with director Tatsuyuki Nagai alongside sound director Jin Aketagawa, and an interview with artistic director Takashi Nakamura. They end with images of the film and the file with the production team.

Finally, we hope you enjoy buying the Her Blue Sky Collector’s Blu-Ray, now also available on DVD and basic Blu-Ray (amaray box), thanks to Selecta Visión; to take it home and watch it as many times as you want, both in the original version and dubbed into Spanish and Catalan.

Her Blue Sky: Blue-ray Collector’s Edition

This is a story about second chances in love and a subtle and mysterious four-way relationship that connects the past and the present. Aoi Aioi is a 17-year-old aspiring bassist who lives in a village surrounded by mountains. After the death of her parents 13 years ago, her older sister Akane gave up her dream of going to live in Tokyo with her musician boyfriend, Shinnosuke, to take care of Aoi. Since then, Aoi has felt indebted to Akane for giving up love to raise her. One day, Shinnosuke, who has lost his confidence as a guitarist in Tokyo, returns to town and meets Akane for the first time in 13 years. At the same time, Shinno, who is actually the 13-year-old Shinnosuke who has traveled through time, appears and Aoi falls in love with him. From that moment on, his feelings intertwine in a four-way relationship that connects the past and the present.

