Her best friend, Alejandro Fernández, loses his life in mourning | INSTAGRAM

In the midst of the suffering that has afflicted him for a few days, Alejandro Fernández woke up this Sunday morning with a sad Y regrettable News, since he notified from his official profile on Instagram that her best friend had left this world.

That’s right, a few hours ago, Vicente Fernández’s son got dressed mourning with the loss of a great partner of life, made known that, his dog Coco has lost his life, while he is ill and isolated, something that has undoubtedly broken his heart in an incredible way.

Before feeling still weak and vulnerable after being infected with C0VID-19, the famous singer of the Mexican regional decided to dedicate an emotional message of fired for his faithful friend, who was his companion of adventures for several years.

You may also be interested: Alejandro Fernández will shine with the Icon Award at the AMAs

With four photographs placed on his profile, where he appears with Coco, in an extremely adorable way, he began with his writing: “Life always brings unexpected moments. For more than 15 years you accompanied me and destroyed, and fixed everything that was around you ”.

“My confidant, my partner and one of my best friends. And now, in this strange moment in which I am far away and secluded, you had to change planes. The ironies of life, “added the famous.

Concluding with his message, “El colt” thanked him for having come into his life and sharing so many experiences together: “Thank you for the good, the bad and all the others that we had to go through together. I see you on the other side. I love you Coco ”.

Because of this publication, close friends, family and his faithful admirers have spoken in the comment box, leaving him the most sincere condolences for his loss, because for Fernández, it is more than clear that Coco was part of his family, not only a pet.

Follow us on our Facebook and get more from Show!

Many have sent him hugs from a distance, others mention that they know exactly what he is going through and many others send him strength to move forward after saying goodbye to his partner.

The publication so far has gathered more than 150 thousand red hearts characteristic of the application, as a sign of total support in the face of this difficult situation, because if in itself, it is fighting against the virus and now with the unfortunate situation.

We hope you find quick resignation, because we know how difficult it is to lose a loved one, especially if it is a pet that has accompanied you for practically half of your life.

It may also interest you: Does Alejandro Fernández court Luis Miguel’s daughter in networks?

It should be remembered that last Thursday, the singer sent a message to all his fans, who were concerned about his recent infection, encouraging Internet users to get vaccinated to avoid the disease, and in the same way invite them to continue taking care of what best possible.