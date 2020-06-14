Lady Gaga: Her best and most impressive looks in recent years | INSTAGRAM

We all know perfectly that Lady Gaga is an extremely chameleonic woman and with the most crazy ideas when it comes to dressing and wanting to attract attention, something that she does very well every time.

This time we will make a list of the latest outfits with which he has captivated and impressed his millions of fans worldwide, we know from the outset that his costumes are not at all usual, although there were some times when he showed that, up to simpler, put on Lady Gaga becomes iconic.

The first in this list that we will try to make chronologically, it is the wardrobe that he wore in his most recent musical production, accompanied by Ariana Grande, he chose to use an impressive futuristic design, helped by a beautiful combed pink wig, which contrasts perfectly with his outfit.

Clearly we can see that pink is a color that favors him a lot, we can also see it with something similar to a black mask, alien style, this look was part of a photo session where apparently the protagonist was the aforementioned color.

It seems that the pink color was chosen by the iconic singer to dye her hair, she clearly was not going to miss the opportunity to photograph herself accompanying the hairstyle with a rock style leather jacket, but very Lady Gaga.

The following wardrobe was one that she wore in a presentation in Miami, wearing her blue hair, one of the masks that she loves to use and her jumpsuit made of pieces of crystals, surely shone like never before on stage that night.

We know that Gaga loves to shine more than anything else in the world, so this time she decided to use a very peculiar red leather dress, accompanied by a beret of the same color, likewise, she was full of glitter due to makeup that he used.

This is already the most faithful style of Gaga, with her extravagant makeup, her blonde hair just short of reaching white and her iconic wardrobe with black leggings and details that cannot be ignored.

In one of the looks most liked by his fans was the one he used for the pride march, be in agreement that these multicolored boots are the most fabulous.

And although we are used to seeing her wearing exotic costumes, this time she surprised everyone by deciding to wear her calmly, using a simple but sensual white dress, without a doubt it is most elegant and looks spectacularly beautiful.

He could not miss the iconic and wonderful dress with cape that he used for the premiere of his movie « A star is born » which appears to be merely steel, however, it is about lace, without a doubt, Gaga triumphed that night.

And last but not least we have the amazing black dress she used at a Met Gala, accompanied by fantastic fantasy style makeup, she looked phenomenal.

There is no doubt that what you choose to wear Lady Gaga will look wonderful to you, it has even been an inspiration to many other artists around the world.