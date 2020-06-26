Rio de Janeiro – Drugs used to treat hepatitis C inhibit the duplication of the new SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus, according to the results of a study led by the Oswaldo Cruz Foundation (Fiocruz), the largest medical research center in Latin America.

The research, released this Thursday, evaluated the antivirals sofosbuvir and daclatasvir, the latter showing the greatest potential in studies against the coronavirus.

“The experiments especially identified the potential of the antiviral daclatasvir, which acted against the virus in three different cell lines investigated, in addition to reducing the production of inflammatory substances associated with severe cases of COVID-19,” the report notes.

The work was led by Fiocruz’s Center for Technological Development in Health, which published the finding on the bioRxiv pre-printed website.

In tests with COVID-19, daclatasvir interrupted the synthesis of viral genetic material, leading to blocking of the duplication of the virus.

In this way, he prevented the production of infectious viral particles in three cell lines, including human lung cells.

In infected defense cells, the drug also reduced the production of inflammatory substances, which are associated with hyperinflammation seen in severe cases of COVID-19.

According to the researchers, the action of daclatasvir on the new coronavirus was more potent than that of sofosbuvir, since the latter inhibited viral duplication in human liver and lung cell lines, but had no effect during infection in Vero cells. , derived from the monkey kidney, widely used in virology studies.

The trials also compared the action with the effects of other drugs, noting that daclastavir was 1.1 to 4 times more efficient than chloroquine and that the combination of lopinavir and ritonavir, drugs undergoing clinical trials for the treatment of COVID -19.

Daclatasvir was also shown to be more efficient than ribavirin, a broad-spectrum antiviral used in hepatitis cases.

According to Thiago Moreno, leader of the research, the World Health Organization (WHO) recognizes the repositioning of drugs as the fastest way to identify candidates for treatment with COVID-19.

“Given that direct-acting antivirals against the hepatitis C virus are among the safest, our results indicate that these drugs, especially daclastavir, are candidates for therapy, with the potential to be incorporated immediately into clinical trials, “he said.

The scientists warned of the risks of self-medication, emphasizing that patient testing is essential to assess the effectiveness of the therapies and that everyone with suspected or confirmed cases of the coronavirus should seek medical attention for guidance on appropriate therapy.