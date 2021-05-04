Henry says Spotify CEO contacted Arsenal owners for purchase offer

(Reuters) – Spotify CEO and founder Daniel Ek has reached out to Arsenal’s owners, Stan Kroenke’s family, to make an offer to buy the Premier League club, although an acquisition could take time. said former French team attacker Thierry Henry.

Ek said last week that he had secured the funds to buy Arsenal, worth $ 2.8 billion according to Forbes. British media reported that former Arsenal stars such as Henry, Dennis Bergkamp and Patrick Vieira supported Ek’s offer.

The club’s American owners, facing criticism from fans following the North London team’s failed attempt to form an independent European Super League, have dismissed rumors of a sale.

Kroenke and his son and manager Josh released a joint statement in response to Ek’s interest, stating that they remain “100% committed to Arsenal” and are not interested in selling a stake in the club.

“He (Ek) has already reached out (to the Kroenke family) and said that he had raised the funds to make sure he could make a good offer … Now you must listen. A lot of people have been yelling that they want the owner to leave We are trying to offer a solution that involves the fans and recovers the DNA of the club, “Henry told Sky Sports.

“One thing I want to reiterate is that Daniel will not move, he will be there waiting to see if they want to sell (…) That will take a long time, we know what we want to do, but above all we have to make sure that we can assume the control, if they are listening, “he added.

Spotify and Arsenal declined to comment on Henry’s remarks.

Arsenal were one of six English clubs to sign up for the European Super League project, before withdrawing amid a storm of protests from fans, players and the British government.

The club occupies ninth position in the Premier League table this season and is in the semi-finals of the Europa League.

