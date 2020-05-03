Thierry Henry, Kun Agüero and Nikita Parris They have participated today in a live on Instagram of the official account of Puma Football. The two footballers and the coach have talked about football news, and both Agüero and Henry have commented on Pep Guardiola.

The former French soccer player has valued the Catalan coach: “He is an incredible coach, but very demanding. “In addition, he assured:” Playing for him is like playing chess. “

Henry has also spoken about a very important aspect for Pep on which he has already explained on a previous occasion: “When you play for him as a winger, you must make the field as large as possible so that the center of the field works.”

On the other hand, Agüero has revealed a phrase that Guardiola repeats a lot to his footballers During the talks and training sessions: “One thing that Pep says a lot is’ you will see when one of you is a coach”.

Both players have made some confessions. Kun has recognized who he paid close attention to when he was little: “When I was a child, I identified with Michael Owen. He was small, but he showed me how I could play in the Premier League. For his part, Thierry Henry has expressed that the biggest pressure What he has had as a footballer was “satisfy his father, put a smile on his face”.

Nikita Parris has valued the growing importance of women’s football. “The opinion on women’s matches has changed enormously. The matches are now very competitive, and that is what football is, competitive,” said the Olympique de Lyon player.

