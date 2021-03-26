Henry leaves social media

03/26/2021 at 1:51 PM CET
Thierry henry has decided to stay away from social media. This has been made known through a statement issued on its main social networks.
“Starting tomorrow morning I will withdraw from social networks until the people who send are able to regulate their platforms with the same vigor and ferocity that they do today when copyright is infringed … “
With these words the Frenchman expressed his discomfort, that always has been very critical in networks with social issues like racism and who is often fiercely attacked for it.
Hi Guys
From tomorrow morning I will be removing myself from social media until the people in power are able to regulate their platforms with the same vigor and ferocity that they currently do when you infringe copyright …. pic.twitter.com/gXSObqo4xg
– Thierry Henry (@ThierryHenry) March 26, 2021