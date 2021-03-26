Henry leaves social media

03/26/2021 at 1:51 PM CET

Thierry henry has decided to stay away from social media. This has been made known through a statement issued on its main social networks.

“Starting tomorrow morning I will withdraw from social networks until the people who send are able to regulate their platforms with the same vigor and ferocity that they do today when copyright is infringed … “

With these words the Frenchman expressed his discomfort, that always has been very critical in networks with social issues like racism and who is often fiercely attacked for it.