Henry Golding, Samara Weaving … First Official Images of ‘Snake Eyes’

Thanks to Paramount Pictures and Entertainment Weekly we can now enjoy the first official images of ‘Snake Eyes: The Origin‘, some images in which we see for the first time Henry Golding (‘ Crazy Rich Asians’) as the main ninja, Andrew Koji (‘Warrior’) as his rival Storm Shadow, Samara Weaving (‘Wedding Night’) as Shana M. O’Hara / Scarlett, Haruka Abe (‘Cruella’) as Akiko yrsula Corber (‘The Paper House’) as the Baroness.

Based on the character from Hasbro’s toy line, Snake Eyes appeared in 1982 as one of GI Joe’s most prominent and popular characters. He is an agile, audacious commando with great strategies, a hand-to-hand combat trainer and a specialist in martial arts. He is originally the saber brother of Storm Shadow, although he later blamed him for the death of his father and his uncle and vowed to kill him.

He is also a deadly and stealthy ninja known as “The Silent Master”, since, due to the severity of his injuries in the Long Range Reconnaissance Patrol, he cannot speak and hides his face with an anti-impact mask and goggles. blacks.

The director of ‘RED’ and ‘The captain’, Robert Schwentke is in charge of directing the project from a script by Evan Spiliotopoulos (‘Beauty and the Beast’). On the other hand, Lorenzo di Bonaventura and Brian Goldner will produce the film that is scheduled for its US premiere on July 23, 2022. 45 days after its premiere, it will reach Paramount +, although the theatrical release in our country is scheduled for August 20, 2022.

GI Joe already had two installments, ‘GI Joe’ in 2009 and ‘GI Joe: Revenge’ in 2013, both of which were moderately successful, grossing $ 302 million and $ 375 million respectively. In his casts we find people like Channing Tatum, Marlon Wayans, Rachel Nichols, Sienna Miller (as the Baroness), Byung-hun Lee, Ray Park (who precisely played Snake Eyes), Dennis Quaid, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Dwayne Johnson or Bruce Willis.