Henry Ford II “one-of-a-kind” Ford Mustang up for auction

ACD July 2, 2021

A uniquely designed Ford Mustang convertible designed and built for Henry Ford’s grandson is up for auction.

When you are the president and grandson of the founder of a large automobile companySurely you have an advantage and you can have them design one of the cars that your company makes specifically for you.

This was the case with Henry Ford II, the grandson of Ford founder Henry Ford, who back in the 1960s was the CEO of the oval company. And what was the chosen car? Well it was a Ford Mustang The most exclusive convertible which is now being auctioned.

The convertible is distinguished by its unique equipment and its special design, since served as a kind of design prototype. East Ford Mustang It is finished in Raven Black and comes with a white leather hood that can be retractable if desired.

Unique equipment and special design

This muscle car features steel wheels, side stripes, a dual exhaust mechanism, and grille-mounted fog lights. His connection to Henry Ford II is indicated by the “HF II” inserts on the doors., on the steering wheel, on the seat belt buckles and on the keys.

This Ford Mustang is powered by a 271 horsepower V8 engine with a 4-speed manual gearbox. It features electric front disc brakes, power steering, and a faster gear ratio than is available on a regular Mustang GT. In addition, the interior of the Mustang is upholstered in brown leather, which was not used in the rest of the models in the range.

The American convertible has been in France most of the time. The Barrett-Jackson company, in charge of auctioning the car, has indicated that it will provide all documents to the buyer, including a letter from one of the company’s leaders, saying that this particular car was designed for Henry Ford II when I was in France.