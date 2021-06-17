Henry Cuellar: Urge Vice President Harris to Visit Southern Border

This Wednesday, Representative Henry Cuellar, D-Texas, sent a letter to Vice President Kamala Harris in which he asks her to consider urgently harassing him to visit the southern border and telling him that the increase in the arrival of migrants has caused “ severe problems ”.

Cuellar’s request increases pressure on Harris, from within his own party, to make good on his promise to travel to the region.

“I am writing to invite you to the southern border of the United States to observe the ongoing humanitarian crisis and to share with you the perspectives of the Americans who live here. I invite you to join me, along with other members of Congress, as we visit the people in the field who deal with these issues every day, ”Cuellar writes in his letter, which he shared with The Washington Post.

“The rapid increase in the numbers of migrants arriving at our Southern Border has imposed severe burdens on our communities.” He also mentions the challenges posed by the pandemic, economic problems and travel restrictions, before concluding: “the situation at the border is only going to get worse, as more migrants are expected to arrive. The Administration must take a proactive approach to creating a sustainable humanitarian aid system and relieving the common American of this responsibility. “

This request is made exactly one week after Vice President Kamala Harris concluded a trip to Mexico and Guatemala with the aim of examining the underlying reasons that cause the migration of so many people to the United States.

Even as Harris faces concerns from some moderate Democrats about not focusing aggressively enough on the surge in migrant arrivals, liberals have at times been critical of what they see as too harsh a tone. Some were unhappy when Harris told potential migrants not to make the journey to the US “Don’t come,” she said during her trip, echoing a saying that Biden and other top administration officials have adopted since the beginning of this year.