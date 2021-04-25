Henry criticizes Arsenal for the ‘Super League case’

04/25/2021 at 11:25 AM CEST

If there is an authorized voice to speak of Arsenal it is Thierry Henry, legend of the ‘gunner’ club and great idol of the fans. And the Frenchman made use of his position to comment on what happened with the Super League, releasing more than one stick to the board and supporting the fans in their resounding ‘no’ to the initiative dissolved a few days ago.

“I love Arsenal very much and I will continue to love him until I die, but I don’t recognize him. What happened with that attempt to go to a closed Super League with the other clubs does not make any sense“, shot Henry regarding the invention that caused so many earthquakes and aftershocks in the world of football this week.

“I still remember when I arrived in London, I always listened to the fans saying that they would choose Arsenal above all things. All this was done based on their history, at their height … and it’s gone. It doesn’t hurt. see him. The team needs that identity back, “Henry said. about the fans.

A few days ago the one who also pointed to the team was Mesut Ozil, who is currently a member of the Turkish Fenerbahçe and who shared a message on his Twitter account in which he positioned himself against the new tournament. “Children grow up dreaming of winning the World Cup and the Champions League, not the Super League. The beauty of big games is that they only happen once or twice a year, not every week. It is difficult to understand for all the fans, “he said.