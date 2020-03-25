Henry Cejudo He is one of those characters who gives everything, you can like him or you can hate him, you can offend him and criticize or defend him, you can tell him that he is a cheap copy of another fighter or another character from the MMA or you can consider it as someone who innovates, anyway, whatever it is, ‘Triple C’ he is always ready not to go unnoticed.

In a publication on the official social networks of the UFC, a video is seen where the current Bantamweight Champion of the company, Henry Cejudo, is “training” for what will be his fight defending his title against José Aldo.

The video culminates with ‘Triple Clean’ washing hands very well, in clear reference to one of the health recommendations to prevent contagion by coronavirus.