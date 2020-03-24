Henry Cejudo’s criticism of Conor McGregor

Conor McGregor Vs Justin Gaethje It is not yet official, however the Irishman recently published a video on his social networks where he is seen training for the hypothetical fight he will have against “The Highlight”. Has been Henry Cejudo, who on his social networks gave him an “advice”, which he took from ‘Triple C’ it seems more like a criticism:

“And that is exactly the problem! @TheNotoriousMMA you should be working on your defense against the #Mctapper takedown, @Justin_Gaethje would destroy you in the first round! #Pussycat ”

In the two defeats he has “The Notorious” in UFC was subdued by his rival, and Gaethje has experience in wrestling as he was All-American of the first division of the NCAA. Some think that it is best to work on weaknesses so that they are no longer so, and Cejudo seems to think so, although perhaps it is a distraction, since there are those who consider that it is best to work on strengths to make them even stronger.