UFC Bantamweight Talents Henry Cejudo and Dominick Cruz will face this Saturday May 9, 2020 in the UFC 249 from inside the VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Florida.

I’m baffled that this showdown is happening, but I’m still at least a little intrigued by it. The recent winning streak of Cejudo It has been incredible as he sent huge divisions to capture and defend the flyweight title before climbing to 135 pounds and ending Marlon Moraes’ winning streak. Then, unfortunately, he started calling older fighters for losing streaks.

Despite being injured for most of the past four years, cross He’s miraculously healthy (knocks on wood) and he’s ready to fight in precisely the unique three-week period that would allow him to jump into a title fight … or maybe he’s just hiding his wounds because of the huge opportunity.

Either way, no one really knows what to expect. Let’s take a closer look at the keys to victory for every man:

Henry Cejudo

Record: 15-2

Key wins: T.J. Dillashaw (UFC on ESPN + 1), Demetrious Johnson (UFC 227), Marlon Moraes (UFC 238), Sergio Pettis (UFC 218), Jussier Formiga (UFC Fight Night 78), Wilson Reis (UFC 215)

Key losses: Demetrious Johnson (UFC 197), Joseph Benavidez (UFC TUF 24 Finale)

The key to victory: take another look at the previous section: Cejudo He has put together a remarkable resume in the past two years. The Olympic gold medalist has done so thanks to both his fighting and his improved kickboxing. Actually, everything seems to be clicking well for “The Messenger”.

During the lead-up to his flyweight title victory, Cejudo He really changed his striking style, adjusting his stance to a more Karate style and relying on counters more frequently. He’s been a club fighter and more direct fight in his last three bouts with great success, but it’s time to focus on the movement once again.

cross going to run as usual but Cody Garbrandt showed that cross can be countered if patiently tracked. Cejudo has the ability to replicate that game plan by stalking cross and occasionally exploding, forcing cross to return fire so you don’t get left behind on the cards. When cross steps in to hit, Cejudo You have a good chance of hitting him.

Cejudo He has another advantage here with his history of wrestling. Cejudo going to be largely impossible to hold / hold, which means you can shoot more freely and kick your body while cross tour. Those kicks can really slow down cross if it lands constantly, making it easier to track the elusive “Dominator”.

Dominick Cruz

Record: 22-2

Key wins: TJ Dillashaw (UFC Fight Night 81), Urijah Faber (UFC 132, UFC 199), Demetrious Johnson (UFC on Versus 6), Takeya Mizugaki (UFC 178)

Key losses: Cody Garbrandt (UFC 207), Urijah Faber (WEC 26)

The key to victory: cross He is a definitive innovator, one of the first to put so much emphasis on footwork and false starts. As a result of its unique style, two elements of the greatness of cross they are commonly forgotten: an incredible fight and an endless tank of gasoline.

Assuming that cross is close to his previous level of fitness and ability, an enormously important and largely unfounded assumption, there is a reason why many of his peers rely on his abilities to thwart Cejudo. cross It will be significantly taller and longer, which will definitely benefit you while practicing kickboxing from a distance.

Truly, Cejudo it’s still an untested touch in Bantamweight. Marlon Moraes’ powerful kicks proved to be an almost impenetrable wall … until the Brazilian got tired. cross can support Cejudo With its low and high kicks, it may not be as harsh as Moraes’ lightning, but it still has a serious impact.

The jab of cross, a long underrated weapon, will also be quite important here. The more effective it is cross to set your weapons at a distance, the more likely you are to avoid power shots from Cejudo.

Henry Cejudo vs Dominick Cruz LIVE

Rarity aside, the bantamweight title is on the line!

Even in 2020, the name of cross It has a great weight. Cejudo You have a real chance to further augment that impressive resume by adding the former champion to your list of victories. Fortunately, a victory here would also satisfy the desire to Cejudo of facing legends, rather than active contenders.

A defeat, meanwhile, could send Cejudo back to flyweight? It’s hard to say for sure, but you definitely would have options.

Alternatively this is really the last chance to cross to retrieve the belt. He won’t be back for another four years after back-to-back losses to another instant title shot (right?!?). The only way back to the title if he consistently lost here in reaching the Octagon, which simply has not happened to him.

On the positive side, what a great legendary moment it would be for cross Going back in style and releasing “Triple C” would certainly solidify his reputation as the G.O.A.T. Bantamweight!