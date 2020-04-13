Bantamweight champion Henry Cejudo was going to defend his belt against the former champion Dominick Cruz in the stellar UFC 250, but the event was postponed after top executives from Disney and ESPN they will request the president of UFC Dana White do not perform the event due to the coronavirus pandemic

Cejudo, who will have to wait for everything to happen, spoke about the cancellation in his account Instagram:

“Thank you so much to my training partners and coach for these past incredible weeks of training. The defeat of the greatest of all time has been officially postponed. GOAT will be served on another day. # andstill4ever “.

UFC is in the construction of Fight Island which could be ready in a month. Cejudo and several fighters have been affected after the postponement of the cards.